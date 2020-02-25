6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Huge twist in main event, New star getting big push due to a suspension? (February 24th, 2020)

A great episode from start to finish

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. We felt that it was an excellent episode from start to finish, with almost all matches on the show being excellent, superstars looking great coming out of the show and a generally good build to both WWE Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber.

The next time RAW returns, Super ShowDown will be in the books and there will only be one PPV left to go until WrestleMania 36. Without dragging it much further, here's what WWE subtly told us on the show.

#6. The new disciple

What a twist!

The week's episode started with Kevin Owens confronting Randy Orton for the same reason that Matt Hardy did - to get answers as to why he did what he did to Edge. Owens stated that he wanted to face Edge when he saw him return at the Royal Rumble and expressed his disgust towards Orton.

It set up the main event of the night, where Seth Rollins and his disciples made their presence known. The finish was confusing, with our initial thought that it was a botch. As it turned out, that wasn't the case and Rollins gave Orton two steel chairs to take him out the same way. Luckily, that didn't happen to Owens, but when his chair was snatched away by the referee, he knew something was suspicious.

He caught the referee and ripped his shirt open, revealing that he's a disciple of Rollins as well. We love "corrupt referee" storylines and this one was executed brilliantly.

Orton walked away while Rollins looked in disbelief as Owens hit the stunner on the referee and sent him through the table to close the show. We thought that Owens would be written out since he isn't expected to appear at Super ShowDown, but WWE did a good job protecting him.

