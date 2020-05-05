A big return and a big finale

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was the go-home episode to Money in the Bank and it proved to be a good one, even if it didn't progress as well as one would have hoped.

The main event saw Drew McIntyre take on Murphy. All the seeds were planted and the field will be set for Money in the Bank 2020. As you probably know, both ladder matches will be taking place at the same time in the WWE HQ.

That alone gives a great reason to tune in, especially if it was shot in a cinematic-stye that fans have been raving about since WrestleMania this year.

Either way, we're excited to see how things shape up at WWE Money in the Bak 2020 and who is going to walk out victorious. Here are a few things WWE subtly told us:

#6. Are we seeing a different AJ Styles on RAW?

AJ Styles denied losing to The Undertaker

AJ Styles returned to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 36, where he got buried by The Undertaker in their Boneyard match. It was an instant classic. While we know that The Undertaker doesn't return post-WrestleMania, AJ Styles' return seemed inevitable.

Bobby Lashley took control of the first half of the gauntlet match before being DQ'd for getting too aggressive against Humberto Carrillo. The second half saw Carrillo get through the likes of Angel Garza and Austin Theory before falling short to the returning AJ Styles.

Everything about Styles indicated that there has been some tweak of sorts to his character. While he's still a heel, it appears as though The Boneyard match has changed his character, bringing out a more aggressive Styles.

We could be seeing something different and new from The Phenomenal One.