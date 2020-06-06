6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Possible spoiler on Intercontinental title finals next week, New Champions to lose titles quickly? (June 5th, 2020)

New Champions were crowned to close an interesting episode of SmackDown.

There's only one episode of SmackDown left before WWE Backlash 2020.

Braun Strowman (left); Otis and Mandy Rose (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the second-last episode before Backlash 2020 and the SmackDown side of things is looking interesting.

While we'll be the first to admit that it isn't the strongest card, the overall PPV has enough strong matches to carry the show, which is why Edge vs Randy Orton will play such an important role in their "greatest wrestling match ever".

It wasn't the strongest episode, but we anticipate WWE to put up a solid show next week and a new direction for the brand after Backlash 2020. We're still getting used to the pandemic era of wrestling and we can't be sure when the crowds are going to return to witness live WWE shows.

However, from the look of things, that could take a while longer. Let's jump right into the big talking points of Friday Night SmackDown.

#6. AJ Styles' handout to Drew Gulak goes awry

A bad night for The Phenomenal One

AJ Styles had a face-to-face confrontation with Daniel Bryan - who he meets next week in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. Styles spoke about how he didn't want handouts, which is a bit ironic considering that Daniel Bryan opted to earn his way to the finals while Styles got a by-pass.

He asked Bryan how Drew Gulak got to be his mentor and how he made it to the WWE. He then offered a "handout" to Drew Gulak by facing him in a singles match, and he was shockingly defeated by Daniel Bryan's mentor/partner.

It was a big win for Gulak, who continues to establish himself in an important role on SmackDown. While it could mean that Daniel Bryan might win next week, we can see a scenario where AJ Styles ends up becoming the Intercontinental Champion - adding another great accolade to his accomplishments in WWE.

