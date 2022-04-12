6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Big character change set to happen after 15 months, Major title change to happen next week?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was a weak episode amidst the fallout of WrestleMania, and with the biggest show of the year behind us, the focus has shifted to WrestleMania Backlash.

Although it wasn't the most eventful episode of RAW in recent memory, a good amount still happened to make it a watchable show. While we'll cover the ups and downs in this week's edition of Best & Worst, this will focus on what WWE subtly told us on the red brand last night:

#6. The end of a big run on RAW

Sonya Deville informed Bianca Belair that she would find a new challenger for her on RAW. While we thought that Becky Lynch would be back by now, that isn't the case and she seems to have some time away.

While Deville made Belair sign the contract, she also made her wait to announce her new challenger and then proceeded to attack the champion from behind.

Sonya Deville, who has been an authority figure since January 2021, will be stepping back in the ring to face Bianca Belair - presumably at WrestleMania Backlash. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, as WWE indicated that this might be the end of her 15-month stint as an authority figure.

#5. "Theory" has a new name and a big opportunity ahead

WWE @WWE



sets the record straight on "Actually ... you can just call me THEORY." @austintheory1 sets the record straight on #WWERaw "Actually ... you can just call me THEORY."@austintheory1 sets the record straight on #WWERaw. https://t.co/tSca5Td2Gb

Austin Theory went into the authority figures' office to inform them that going forward, he will simply go by the name of Theory. It was an odd name change, but not surprising considering how Vince McMahon loves to shorten certain superstars' names.

He was told that he would receive a US Title opportunity against Finn Balor, and that's what will happen next week as the title match is official. Given how Balor has been handled, it won't be surprising to see the major title change happen as soon as next week.

It seems as though WWE wants to get the title on Theory.

#4. The next step for AJ Styles on RAW

"The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles

AJ Styles faced Damian Priest in what turned out to be a very odd match. The lights went out, and Styles disappeared while Priest stood illuminated, making a weird face.

After the bout ended with an inconclusive finish, the former WWE Champion stated that he would do what it takes to get to Edge. Where did he disappear? Why did the match end that way?

It made little sense, but what WWE subtly told us was that the feud with Edge is far from over and the rematch is likely to happen at WrestleMania Backlash.

#3. More light on MVP's change in alliances

Bobby Lashley came out early to confront MVP and Omos regarding what happened last week. The VIP Lounge with the special guest Omos didn't happen conventionally, as Lashley was in the ring and MVP and Omos were on the ramp.

It was a tense confrontation that saw Lashley trash all the props in the ring, while MVP gave clarity on his alliance with Omos. The latter indeed needs guidance, and Lashley certainly doesn't.

Expect Omos to pick up a big win over The All Mighty soon.

#2. The end of one title pursuit and the beginning of another

The RAW Tag Team Title picture was made clear this week. While RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated The Alpha Academy to effectively push them out of contention, they were eventually confronted by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos - who intend to unify the championships.

The Street Profits came out as well, but their loss to The Usos in the main event of RAW meant that they have been swept away from the tag team title picture as well.

WWE cleared the way for the unification of the titles, meaning that there could be a big change in the brand split soon.

#1. Is Cody Rhodes set for a long-term feud?

Cody Rhodes is indeed set for a long-term feud. Perhaps we should call it a medium-length feud instead as it could be similar to the Seth Rollins-Edge feud last year. This time, however, Rollins is back on RAW and challenged Rhodes to a rematch.

Even at the beginning of RAW, Rhodes stated his willingness to give Rollins a rematch. After The American Nightmare defeated The Miz, the match was made official and he will face The Visionary at WrestleMania Backlash.

It looks like it's going to be a feud that lasts a few months, with both superstars trading wins in the process.

