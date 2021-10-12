6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Big mistake made with 4 top stars, Spoiler on King Of The Ring 2021 winner

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the penultimate episode of the red brand before Crown Jewel, and also the second last edition before the WWE Draft comes to full effect.

This week's episode was good and entertaining, but far from perfect. While there was good storyline progression on one end, there was stalling, scrambling, and a bit of mess in one particular angle, which we'll talk about soon.

Other than that, the big character change on this week's episode of RAW was that of Mustafa Ali, who seemingly turned heel after attacking Mansoor following their loss to The Hurt Business.

Let's look at what WWE subtly told us on RAW this week:

#6 WWE was desperately scrambling to protect the four top women, and it had negative consequences on RAW

Ever since the WWE Draft, the four top women in WWE have been involved on both RAW and SmackDown. Those superstars are the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair involved as well.

Charlotte Flair's overall involvement seems a bit forced since she wasn't involved with any of the women before the WWE Draft. Now that Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have been drafted to RAW, they've been more involved even before the Draft takes full effect.

There was an advertised tag team match that saw Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks face the two champions, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Nobody could get along, and a brawl ensued before the match even began.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville restarted the bout on RAW, but it ended in a no contest because nobody could get along. WWE has featured the four women in big spots, but they haven't done much to progress any actual storylines.

This week was a clear attempt to scramble and protect all four women as much as possible - since they're obviously the top female stars in the company (and the world) right now. Unfortunately, it didn't translate to good programming on RAW.

Hopefully, the Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks match on the "Super Sized" SmackDown doesn't have the same level of interference.

