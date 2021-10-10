3 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: 2 Young stars dubbed as "Future WWE Champions", Disappointing long-term feud for Roman Reigns revealed?

The WWE Draft is officially over, and the landscape and direction of RAW and SmackDown will change from October 22nd until the next draft. Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't.

This week's edition features big backstage news, a return to wrestling after 16 months, a legend changing characters, a canceled break-up in the Draft, other plans that changed at the last minute, and much more.

#3. Hope is true: 2 young stars viewed as future WWE Champions backstage?

With WWE's apparent change in policy over the kind of talent, they plan to sign and push in the future, the days of the old guard getting top spots are quickly going away. NXT 2.0 marked a big shift in the presentation of the brand, which has also reportedly gone back to developmental status.

Two young and promising stars have been called up to the main roster as a part of the Draft 2021. On RAW, there's 24-year-old Austin Theory, who made his return to the Red brand after over a year away.

On SmackDown, the promising 33-year-old Ridge Holland will soon make his debut. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the company has high hopes for Holland, as well as Theory, and they're reportedly viewed as future World Champions:

"The company does have high hopes for Holland, who some in the company have tabbed as a future WWE champion, as well as Theory, who is young and has a good look. I don't see it in Holland at this point, as he came across as a generic looking guy with generic moves who has a powerful looking body and is a legit athlete," revealed Meltzer.

We hope this is true because both men have a lot of potential, and it'll be interesting to see how WWE handles them. We imagine that the 6'1 former rugby player Ridge Holland will have a much faster rise than Austin Theory.

It's going to be a long time before anybody can truly determine that Theory is going to be primed for the main event scene. However, he's young, years away from his prime, has a good look, and great overall ability.

