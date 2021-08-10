6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Big title change to happen at SummerSlam, SmackDown star close to turning face after 7 years?

It was quite an interesting episode of RAW this week. A huge improvement from last week, the only real underwhelming part of the show was the Bobby Lashley segment because there was nothing in it other than a standard promo warning Goldberg, who wasn't present in the first place.

As a result, we won't be going too much in detail about that segment, other than the fact that it was what it was. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali seemed to have strengthened their bond following the latter's defeat to T-Bar. Mansoor got both men out of the ring, saving Ali from a post-match attack as a repayment from the previous week. Ali's face turn has been cemented.

Elias, meanwhile, teased a new character. He said Elias is "dead" and threw his guitar into the fire. Reginald continued to impress as the 24/7 Champion, impressively getting past R-Truth and Akira Tozawa backstage.

Here's what WWE subtly told us on the rest of the RAW episode this week:

#6. Was it RK-Bro or RK-No on RAW?

Understandably, when Randy Orton was announced for RAW, Riddle was the happiest man possible. In the six weeks that Orton has been gone, The Original Bro did everything possible to pay tribute to him on RAW and even at Money in the Bank 2021.

He assumed that they would simply get back together, but Orton told him that RK-Bro is no more. This was understandably heartbreaking for Riddle and the storyline played throughout the night.

Randy Orton was confronted by AJ Styles and Omos, and the main event was set between The Viper and The Phenomenal One. Orton told Riddle that he wanted to go at it alone and not with him by his side.

It appeared as though Randy Orton was playing a heel as a face, similar to Sheamus in late 2016 when he united with Cesaro as a part of The Bar. This odd-pairing tag team was something the WWE Universe wanted to see, but Orton was having none of it.

In the main event of RAW, Randy Orton faced AJ Styles, but Omos did what he usually does and caused a distraction. He even egged Orton to go at him, but he didn't. Riddle came out of nowhere and tried to put the giant in a sleeper hold, only to get slammed on his back against the ring post.

Right around this time, Styles was in an advantageous position and went for the Phenomenal Forearm that transitioned into an effortless RKO. When Riddle once again tried to rejoin Randy Orton, they finally hugged before he received an RKO himself.

Despite this, the commentary team seemed to confirm that RK-Bro is officially back on the Red brand. The duo will be expected to face and beat AJ Styles and Omos to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

