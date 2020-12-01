Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was a happening show with a few central themes and figures. There weren't too many storylines, but a lot of emphasis given on the ongoing ones.

Jump in to see what WWE subtly told us this week on RAW!

#6 The truth about the 'weakness' in The Fiend's new storyline on RAW

Things just got interesting

Things are getting really interesting on RAW. A Moment of Bliss opened the show and Randy Orton entered, constantly checking his surroundings to see whether The Fiend was waiting for him.

There was no doubt that The Fiend was around, but he had to take a little time to get there. Randy Orton had a verbal back-and-forth with Alexa Bliss, who was speaking on The Fiend's behalf. Alexa Bliss' character has taken a whole new shape on RAW and it can be seen in every little thing that she does and says.

Randy Orton said that the man he met a few years ago was Bray Wyatt, but he wasn't formally introduced to The Fiend. Orton said that his objective was to find The Fiend's weakness and he stared into Alexa Bliss' eyes and said that he had found it.

It led to a tense stand-off between the two and surely enough, the lights started going out. It was certainly something Randy Orton anticipated as he was holding Alexa Bliss in his arms by the time The Fiend arrived.

Advertisement

The Fiend only caught her and kept her in his arms while Randy Orton walked away smiling and laughing. It might be very straightforward to think that The Fiend has a weakness, but in reality, that's a little too simple. There has to be another twist in all of this and we wouldn't be surprised if the whole "weakness" angle turns out to be an illusion portrayed by The Fiend. Either way, expect a more interesting rivalry than what they had three-and-a-half years ago.