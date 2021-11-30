6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Break-up in 2022 to lead to WrestleMania 38 match, Popular champion set for inevitable heel turn?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. The build-up to Day 1 officially began, with the first match of the pay-per-view card being announced.

The Mysterios picked up a win at last, Bobby Lashley got a very Brock Lesnar-esque video package hyping him up, The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy, but none of these were the highlights of the red brand.

The main show centered around the WWE title feud involving Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. There was a lot of storyline progression, and the episode overall was a good one. Here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW:

#6. RK-Bro is set to stay on top of RAW for a while...atleast

RK-Bro has constantly remained one of the highlights of RAW since 2020. The storyline between the two men began in April 2021 and has continued for over seven months.

They've now been RAW Tag Team Champions for nearly half that time, and their momentum continues. The only main problem they've faced is the relative lack of challengers on the Monday night show.

AJ Styles and Omos have been the ones with whom they've feuded until recently. That has changed to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who received a tag team title match this week.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the match was an incredibly entertaining one. It was three veterans in the ring at their best and Riddle with an exceptional performance in his own right. The comedy mixed with the intensity makes RK-Bro a success, and the crowd reaction when they retained the tag team titles says it all.

However, not all great things last forever. RK-Bro aren't going to have a New Day type of run, or anything close to it. The reality is that they'll stay perched on top until early 2022, where the cracks will start showing, and the inevitable heel turn of Orton leads to a WrestleMania 38 match in Dallas.

As for their next challengers, The Street Profits are in prime position following their win over The Alpha Academy on this week's show.

