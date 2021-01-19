6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Champion gets humiliated, Controversial story being used to make superstar a top heel? (January 18th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was unfortunately a below-par episode of the Red brand, and one of the main saving graces of the show was the ending.

As usual, Alexa Bliss was the star of RAW, and we saw the aftermath of her attack on Randy Orton. The parts we won't cover include The Miz and John Morrison's segment with Gillberg, Xavier Woods' loss to Mace of RETRIBUTION, Jaxson Ryker's match against Jeff Hardy, Riddle and Lucha House Party's match against The Hurt Business, and Drew McIntyre's appearance.

The WWE Champion revealed that he will be returning to RAW next week:

Goldberg is returning to RAW as well. So let's jump right into the most interesting part of the night on RAW:

#6 Is Alexa Bliss in pursuit of the RAW Women's Championship?

Alexa Bliss and Asuka in an incredible segment

Alexa Bliss was by far the best part of RAW, but that should come as no surprise since she has been stealing the show for a good part of the last month. Since post-TLC, Alexa Bliss re-emerged and has been one of the central figures on RAW.

She had a Playground segment with Asuka, one that saw the RAW Women's Champion get creeped out. The fear was visible in her eyes, and it was then that Alexa Bliss declared her entry into the Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

We incorrectly assumed that she would be challenging for the RAW Women's title at the Royal Rumble, but there must be some way that she fits into the picture. As of now, Asuka doesn't have a Royal Rumble opponent for the RAW Women's Championship, but after what happened, it should be Alexa Bliss.

In the main event, there was a cut to a commercial that ended on a cliffhanger. When we returned from the break, Alexa Bliss' look had changed and she had black lipstick out of nowhere.

It was a great moment and she overpowered and humiliated the RAW Women's Champion and defeated her with relative ease. While Asuka has always been presented as strong, this was still a good way to protect her, and her expressions were on par with Alexa Bliss.

As for Randy Orton and the aftermath of last week's RAW ending, we will get to that later.