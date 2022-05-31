6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW before Hell in a Cell: Top star to lose first match in over 4 months, 5-time champion is getting a singles push after 4 years?

Welcome to the go-home edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Hell in a Cell 2022. It was an entertaining episode from start to finish, beginning with a title feud and ending with Bobby Lashley's contract signing for Hell in a Cell 2022.

Due to the short nature of the main event segment, we won't be writing anything else about it, as there wasn't much that was hinted at there. Either way, there was a lot more that happened on RAW this week, and this was what WWE subtly hinted at during the show.

#6. Hell in a Cell to end with an upsetting outcome?

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to conclude their feud this Sunday in what is presumed to be the main event of Hell in a Cell 2022. Not only are there no SmackDown matches booked on the card, but there is only one Hell in a Cell match.

It only made sense that WWE built up a segment on RAW this week that would feature the intensity of the feud between the two bitter rivals, with security being forced to separate them. Ultimately, Rollins told Rhodes that he would see him in hell. While The American Nightmare winning is an obvious choice, it seems as though the company may have other plans in mind.

A shoutout to the incredible back-and-forth promo between them, particularly Seth Rollins for taking shots at Cody Rhodes for his antics during his AEW tenure.

Given that Rhodes had the upper hand, don't be surprised to see Rollins hand The American Nightmare his first loss since late January 2022, where he was defeated by Sammy Guevara.

#5. The possible reason why Alexa Bliss is getting a big push on RAW

Alexa Bliss has finally gotten her steady return back to WWE TV, and she has been on a role. The five-time women's champion hasn't been given a big singles push in nearly four years, as she has spent that time either in a tag team or with her "Fiend" inspired gimmick.

We still see remnants of her old character with Lilly's presence, while she is also fitting into a new character. It's a great effort from her so far, and WWE has done well by giving her a push.

It was, however, a bit surprising to see her defeat the much bigger Doudrop with relative ease. It's clear that Bliss is getting pushed because WWE needs a RAW Women's title challenger in the next few months.

#4. Are The Usos finally under threat?

The Usos finally lost a match as a team on TV for the first time since March 28th when RK-Bro defeated them. They have suffered defeats in live events in May as well as some six-man tag team matches, but aside from that, they have been well-protected throughout.

While Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura may have beaten them via DQ, they are unlikely to dethrone the record-breaking unified tag team champions.

#3. The nature of Theory's US Title reign has likely been revealed

This week on RAW, Mustafa Ali faced Ciampa, who got no entrance music in a number one contender's match for the US Title. Theory interrupted and caused a DQ before attacking Ali.

He then informed him that they would have their title match, which Theory won with relative ease. Adam Pearce informed him that he would face Ali in a fair title match this Sunday at Hell in a Cell in a rematch from RAW.

As much as it seems as if things aren't favoring Theory, the segment was a subtle indication of how his reign is going to be - cowardly, but eventful and likely lengthy.

#2. What awaits The Judgment Day at Hell in a Cell 2022?

It was announced that The Judgment Day would face the trio of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at Hell in a Cell in a mixed six-person tag team match. This week on RAW, Morgan finally got one over Rhea Ripley, and while Damian Priest took out Styles at ringside, Balor returned to the rescue of Morgan.

While the babyfaces stood tall on RAW, it's clear that WWE's priority will be to build up The Judgment Day. Expect Finn Balor to take the pinfall this Sunday as the heel faction will likely defeat the babyfaces somehow.

#1. Bianca Belair to overcome her toughest challenge to date?

The RAW Women's Title feud opened the show and it was all fireworks. While it wasn't Becky Lynch's best week character-wise, she always remains a focal point. Her character's delusion makes her dislikeable, which means that she is doing her job well.

She continued to interrupt Bianca Belair and Asuka on RAW, and did so this week to cause an inconclusive finish. Sure, it was predictable, but WWE did a good job hyping it up as one of the most important matches on the card this Sunday.

