6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Hell In A Cell Title match result spoiled, Unexpected heel turn to happen after 5 years?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the go-home episode of RAW to Hell in a Cell 2021, and it wasn't the best one. Still, WWE did enough to progress storylines and set up the pay-per-view well.

It will be interesting to see how the matches play out, and the next edition of RAW will begin the build to Money in the Bank 2021. Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's start with tonight's show.

#6 Did WWE spoil the WWE Championship match at HIAC on RAW?

The two men will meet one last time in hell

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley could be the main event of Hell In A Cell. If Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio opens the pay-per-view, then the match will be the one closing the show on Sunday.

This week on RAW, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre looked to wrap up their rivalry for good. The main event was originally McIntyre vs AJ Styles, and it ended after chaotic interjections at ringside including Bobby Lashley, The Viking Raiders, and Omos.

It predictably turned into a tag team match on RAW, where the three-man team of AJ Styles, Omos, and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders.

It wasn't a notable match, but the result certainly was. Now, if you recall, the stipulation of the Hell in a Cell WWE Title match is that if Drew McIntyre loses, he doesn't get another title shot as long as Bobby Lashley is the WWE Champion.

In the main event of RAW, Drew McIntyre pinned Bobby Lashley clean after hitting a Claymore Kick. We're not big fans of the WWE champion getting pinned like that, but it's an obvious answer as to who is winning on Sunday.

Bobby Lashley was expected to win at Hell in a Cell anyway, but the latest result from RAW indicates that WWE has no plans for him to drop the World Championship anytime soon.

For Drew McIntyre, Sunday will finally be a step back from the Title picture.

