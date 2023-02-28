Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. Overall, it was a great show, although we can't say it was great from start to finish.

Lita and Becky Lynch successfully won the Women's Tag Team Championship in the main event, which was good. Still, the match itself was sloppy and poorly timed, with the new champions hardly getting to celebrate for five seconds before RAW went off the air.

Trish Stratus' return certainly indicates WrestleMania's direction. Still, there were many more important segments and matches this week as WWE clearly established the road ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals.

So what did WWE subtly tell us on RAW this week? Keep reading to find out!

#6. What could WWE plan with Omos and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania?

Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 match is official - and he will, in fact, be facing the Nigerian Giant Omos. Fans were understandably disappointed on Twitter at the match being made official, but the segment with MVP was quite interesting.

Brock Lesnar made him drink the Moonshine beverage "White Lightning," and MVP wound up accidentally spitting it on his face. So what is WWE's plan with Omos? For one, he has been quietly kept under wraps, hardly wrestling on TV in the last few months.

WWE might plan a big swerve by establishing Omos as the dominant force they want him to be - and we could see a completely different Nigerian Giant than the one who lost to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38.

#5. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor to hype up the Balor-Edge match at WrestleMania?

WWE spent quite a bit of time this week on RAW establishing Judgment Day's path to WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley's match against Charlotte Flair is official. Dominik Mysterio's match against his father, Rey Mysterio, will likely be official in a matter of time, and Finn Balor laid out the challenge to Edge at WrestleMania.

This leaves only Damian Priest without a match, although he will be present in some form for one of the three matches. We had a subtle tease of Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor - a match that last happened on February 16, 2020, at NXT Takeover: Portland.

The two men are in different stages of their careers now, but the tease was intriguing, as they have great chemistry in the ring. We could see this bout happen after over three years - which will help establish Balor against Edge at WrestleMania.

#4. Carmella's new alliance on RAW

Chelsea Green has been making the most of her limited screen time on RAW. The fact that we look forward to her interactions with Adam Pearce says a lot. This week, Carmella stormed into the office while Chelsea Green was ranting.

To catch up, Carmella lost to Asuka in a dominant performance from The Empress. The former Ms. Money in the Bank attacked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

This was meant to establish a Belair vs. Carmella match next week, and Chelsea Green and Carmella also briefly interacted, subtly hinting at a future tag team between the two.

#3. The slow-burning build of Otis in MMM

Otis and MMM have been a fantastic storyline so far. Maxxine Dupri set him up to face Johnny Gargano this week on RAW. He lost to Gargano, but the interaction between Otis and Maximum Male Models is meant to be a slow-burning build-up.

Otis' comedy character is perfectly suited to MMM, and we can't wait to see how it plays out and how he joins the faction.

#2. Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania direction confirmed

Bobby Lashley has been angry since Elimination Chamber and hasn't hidden his feelings about it. He squashed Elias and told Bray Wyatt to keep his name out of his mouth.

We saw a bizarre segment from Wyatt about "muscle man" Lashley. It was a clear sign that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley would go their separate ways, which is disappointing given the conclusion of their feud.

Lashley vs. Wyatt is happening at WrestleMania, and a gimmick match will likely be attached to it.

#1. The inevitable reunion

The Street Profits were the ones to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa this week, with Jey Uso still not fully present or giving complete clarity about where he stands. There was no Sami Zayn this week, but Kevin Owens saved The Street Profits from a major beatdown.

Owens also wore a hoodie similar to Sami Zayn, as pointed out on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter. The agenda of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is the same - to take down the Bloodline.

They have the same objective, and they're wearing the same hoodie. While Owens has repeatedly insisted (and did so on RAW as well) that he wants to do it alone, it's clear that the two are inevitably destined for a reunion in March.

