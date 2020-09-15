6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: In Your Face - Brilliant plan for Randy Orton to become World Champion possibly revealed, New General Manager quietly hired? (September 14th, 2020)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW: In Your Face! We'll skip the bits about the Champion vs Champion Tag Team title match, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott's quick victory, and RAW Underground, where Braun Strowman made an impact. Let's jump right into the core angles of RAW:

#6 The Keith Lee-Drew McIntyre friendly rivalry disappears on RAW

Friends no more?

While Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre starting with a friendly rivalry, all of that changed throughout the night. Drew McIntyre's constant Claymore kicks to Randy Orton last week rendered him potentially out of Clash of Champions 2020.

As a result, it was announced that Keith Lee would face Drew McIntyre in the main event of RAW and if he won, he would replace Randy Orton at Clash of Champions 2020. Now we know that no replacement is happening.

However, WWE put the 'friendly rivalry' between two babyfaces on RAW aside. Keith Lee was already upset at Drew McIntyre for constantly interfering in his matches against Randy Orton.

Drew McIntyre, who spoke quite well for someone with a broken jaw, was provoked in a backstage confrontation and it led to not only a brawl but a threat of cancelation for the Clash of Champions 2020 main event.

RETRIBUTION interrupted the main event (after already making one appearance on-screen) and it was a no-contest. We'll get back to the aftermath of it, but the finish seems to be a way to protect both men.

Advertisement

WWE can't always protect Keith Lee on RAW, but this might just be a clever tactic of inserting him into the WWE title match at Clash of Champions. It will be an Ambulance match and if ends up being a Triple threat, it's the perfect excuse to take the title off Drew McIntyre and put it on Randy Orton, who looks poised to become a 14-time World Champion.