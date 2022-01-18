6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Popular superstar's push temporarily canceled, Huge title plans for Kevin Owens revealed?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was the penultimate episode of the show heading into the 2022 Royal Rumble, and WWE did everything possible to build up certain competitors.

But a big streak came to an end on RAW, and it could have bigger consequences. Unfortunately, there were some matches with low stakes, such as that where The Street Profits and The Mysterios teamed up to beat Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, and The Dirty Dogs, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Apart from that, some decent progress was made and WWE put out a pay-per-view level main event. Here is what was subtly told on the latest episode of RAW:

#5. The opening tag team match on RAW and the fallout

The first match this week was a tag team match featuring Women's Champion Becky Lynch joining forces with Royal Rumble opponent Doudrop to face Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

While a heel vs heel feud is unusual, some, including us, assumed that Liv Morgan would insert herself into the title feud with long-term WrestleMania plans in store for Bianca Belair.

Admittedly, we were wrong. The match got some buzz online for all the wrong reasons, as a botch from Doudrop resulted in her not tagging in, and having to forcibly do so.

Becky Lynch was about to secure the pinfall win on Liv Morgan, but Doudrop broke it up and got the cover herself. The move was likely WWE's subtle way of building Scottish star up as a legitimate competitor, which is why she had to be presented strongly. The botch didn't help her case.

But the bigger takeaway is that WWE essentially told fans in this match that Liv Morgan's push is over, for now. While she had two cracks at the Women's Championship late last year and early this year, the focus will be on Doudrop and what lies ahead for Becky Lynch.

Doudrop is still unlikely to win the title, and nothing about what happened this week indicated that she would be the woman to dethrone Lynch. It's unfortunate news for Liv Morgan fans, but it looks like we will have to wait a long time to see her get her big moment.

