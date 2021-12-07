6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Possible spoiler on the WWE Title match at Day 1, Two former champions tease a break-up?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was a solid episode that saw a lot of good storyline progression, great matches, moments, and an overall positive build-up towards the Day 1 pay-per-view.

The show was centered around the opening steel cage match and the RAW Women's Championship main event. Thankfully, both delivered.

While there were several other moments as well, two to note were Bianca Belair getting a countout win over Doudrop, and The Mysterios and The Street Profits qualifying for a number one contender match for the RAW Tag Team titles.

A lot happened on the red brand this week, so let's get started:

#6. An All Mighty addition to the WWE title feud on RAW?

This week's episode of RAW opened with a steel cage match between Kevin Owens and Big E. While many felt that it should have been the main event, in hindsight, opening the show with this bout turned out to be the right decision.

We've now seen Owens and E square off on numerous occasions, and this time around, it was the WWE Champion who once again got the better of KO. Seth Rollins had a role to play at ringside, but he seemed satisfied simply watching the two men beating each other up.

However, the most notable part of the segment was what happened afterward. For some odd reason, it was during the break when Bobby Lashley came in and attacked Big E and announced his re-arrival to the WWE title scene.

While Lashley had a bad September and October following losses to Big E, Roman Reigns, and Goldberg, things have bounced back for him as he qualified for Survivor Series and now has seemingly re-entered the world title feud.

Kevin Owens' addition to the feud seems to have been so he could take the pinfall, but Bobby Lashley's addition likely indicates that the company simply wants an epic world title match at Day 1.

WWE rarely gets fatal-four-ways wrong, and Big E is likely to walk out the victor after pinning Owens. Lashley hasn't officially been added to the match yet, but we imagine that it's only going to take a week or two before the WWE title bout at Day 1 becomes a fatal-four-way.

