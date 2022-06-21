6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Seth Rollins to face 4-Time Champion at SummerSlam, John Cena to cause major title change?

It was the penultimate episode of RAW before Money in the Bank 2022. The episode delivered this week as we saw several moments that helped progress various storylines.

More spots were filled in the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, and new title matches were made, while others were teased.

Let's get right into what WWE subtly hinted at this week on RAW:

#6. Seth Rollins' potential SummerSlam 2022 opponent teased on RAW

Perhaps this was a little less than subtle, but we can't help but include this. Riddle was out on RAW before his MITB qualifying match against Omos, and he took a shot at Seth Rollins for what he did to Cody Rhodes.

MVP then came out with Omos and made a few marijuana references before The Nigerian Giant proceeded to squash the former United States Champion to qualify for the MITB ladder match.

It wasn't the wrong decision, and Omos is simply filling the giant's role in the match, as he is unlikely to win the briefcase. Either way, he launched a post-match attack on The Original Bro, and Rollins, who was watching from backstage, came out and assaulted Riddle to tease a feud between them.

Given that Rollins is in the ladder match, it only makes sense that Riddle will be his opponent for SummerSlam 2022.

#5. Theory's loss to Bobby Lashley and the possible John Cena involvement

This week on RAW, Bobby Lashley got back at Theory - not once, but twice. The first occasion saw him sneak from behind to squeeze baby oil in the US Champion's face in an act of revenge.

In the second instance, Bobby Lashley would win a gauntlet match that saw him submit Chad Gable, eliminate Otis by DQ, and then pin Theory despite the US Champion having an upper hand over him.

John Cena returns next week and has been teasing a feud with Theory and vice versa. Don't be surprised to see Cena cost Theory the title to set up their SummerSlam feud.

#4. What is the endgame of the Ezekiel-Kevin Owens feud?

The Ezekiel-Kevin Owens feud has been a laughing riot from the start. While some would argue that it's unjust for Owens to go from headlining WrestleMania against Stone Cold Steve Austin to a mid-card feud, he has turned this into absolute gold.

Elias returned this week after ten months away, and WWE did brilliantly to keep him and Ezekiel together and apart simultaneously. Elias would get the last laugh as he assaulted Kevin Owens, as the latter still seemed unconvinced.

You can read a lot of the great reactions to the segment here. What the end game of this is hard to tell. We're either going to see Owens get redemption or continue to get trolled. Either way, this was WWE's subtle way of adding fuel to the fire in the rivalry.

#3. The Usos and The Street Profit continue their war on RAW with big implications

This week on RAW, we saw Angelo Dawkins take on Jey Uso. This was because last week, Jimmy Uso faced and defeated Montez Ford. The result was slightly surprising as Ford is often presented as the star with the bigger singles future of the two.

Either way, it was good to see Angelo Dawkins pick up a win on RAW, and this was simply WWE's way of keeping the feud interesting. Whether they'll dethrone The Usos or not at MITB is hard to tell.

#2. The return of Carmella for a filler spot

Bianca Belair opened RAW and revealed that her original Money in the Bank opponent Rhea Ripley wasn't medically cleared and was subsequently pulled from their MITB title match.

This resulted in a Fatal-Five-Way, where the returning Carmella would return to win the match. It's an interesting bout for sure, but a clear filler feud until they resume plans for Belair at SummerSlam, presumably against Ripley herself.

Expect WWE to make Carmella look as strong as possible before losing to the RAW Women's Champion.

#1. How WWE has made Asuka vs. Becky Lynch the perfect feud

The main event of RAW saw Asuka face Becky Lynch in their scheduled MITB qualifying match. The two women also participated in the Fatal-Five-Way, where they failed to emerge into contention.

This feud has been presented perfectly because WWE truly puts Asuka and Becky Lynch as equals in the ring. On any given night, any of the two could win, which is why the back-and-forth booking between them makes perfect sense.

Asuka and Becky Lynch have had arguably one of the best feuds since WrestleMania, and WWE's handling of both women has been brilliant. Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to qualify for the ladder match, and this story will likely spin-off to result in further madness for Big Time Becks.

