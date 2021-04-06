6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before WrestleMania: Top star turns heel, 23-year veteran set to become Grand Slam Champion?

Welcome to a special edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. The road to WrestleMania has officially finished on the red brand, and WWE delivered a good go-home show.

The expectations for such a show are naturally high, but WWE doesn't always deliver on that front. This was the best go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania in a few years, and although the main event was average, the rest of the show delivered.

What was odd was the fact that there was no feature of Alexa Bliss, 'The Fiend', nor Randy Orton in a segment. Instead, there was a promo hyping the match but nothing more. Here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW this week!

#6 Rhea Ripley turns heel ahead of her RAW Womens' Title Clash at WrestleMania

Shayna Baszler pinned the RAW Women's Champion Asuka

There was a big question ahead of RAW. Would Asuka and Rhea Ripley be able to co-exist against Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler?

The answer was a resounding "no".

There hasn't been much of a build to the RAW Women's Championship match, as Rhea Ripley simply debuted, challenged for the title, and got her opportunity. Tensions started to boil over last week at the contract signing, and that's where Rhea Ripley accepted a challenge from the Women's Tag Team Champions on Asuka's behalf.

As it turns out, a well-oiled team is always better than a temporary one. Rhea Ripley intentionally attacked Asuka and cost her team the match with Shayna Baszler pinning the RAW Women's Champion.

While a Tag Team Turmoil match between numerous teams will determine the Tag Team Title opponents this Sunday, the RAW Women's Title picture now has some more heat.

Rhea Ripley being the heel in the feud is a good way to establish her character less than a week before the biggest match of her career.

