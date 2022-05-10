6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW after WrestleMania Backlash: Big plans for a triple threat title match, Popular female star to form faction with AJ Styles & Finn Balor? (May 9th, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after WrestleMania Backlash. It was an eventful episode without a doubt, but there was still something lacking overall.

One could argue that it was the weakest episode of the red brand since WrestleMania 38, but it was still better than a lot of the content we've been seeing on SmackDown this past month.

Let's cut right to the chase and look at what WWE subtly hinted at on RAW last night:

#6. The main event of RAW and what lies ahead

The main event of RAW this week saw Asuka challenge, Bianca Belair, in a championship contender match. What was hilarious was Becky Lynch calling out the lack of logic behind the idea of "beating the champion to get a shot at the championship".

Either way, Adam Pearce calmly explained that Asuka's win in the tag team match last week along with her overall credentials was the reason why she got the opportunity.

The main event ended in a disappointing no contest as Lynch, who was at ringside, interfered and caused a no contest. This was a clear way of hinting at a triple threat direction for Hell in a Cell. Expect Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka to be one of the marquee matches of the show.

#5. The Judgment Day, the change, and the future

Judgment Day is now known as "The" Judgment Day following the addition of Rhea Ripley. Edge also cut his hair, revealing the look of a grizzled old veteran. The look suits him, although Ripley's logic for joining the faction was a bit ridiculous.

Either way, The Nightmare seemed to get rid of Liv Morgan, while Damian Priest lost to Finn Balor via DQ after Edge's interference. WWE teased the trio of AJ Styles, Balor, and Morgan teaming up to face The Judgment Day, and that seems like a nice idea going forward.

#4. Seth Rollins costs Cody Rhodes to take their feud to hell

Cody Rhodes got a championship opportunity on RAW. Following his win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash, he stated his intention to go after a title. He was given the opportunity to dethrone the United States Champion Theory, and he certainly came close.

It was a good match that saw Rhodes have great chemistry with the young superstar - up until Rollins interfered and cost him the match. He would go on to attack Rhodes and then hit the stomp on the announcer's table.

It's clear that he isn't done with The American Nightmare, but the nature of the attack was a brutal one, suggesting that their feud is going to go to Hell in a Cell. There perhaps isn't a better match to go inside the cell than this one.

#3. Bobby Lashley and Omos' feud on RAW is far from done

MVP hosted the VIP Lounge this week with Omos, only for Cedric Alexander of all people to upstage them. Bobby Lashley eventually got in as well, with Alexander continuing to try and get on MVP's good side. Unfortunately for him, The All Mighty Lashley would squash him.

This was a clear way to signal that the Lashley-Omos feud is far from over. While it isn't going to go inside Hell in a Cell, it will be inside a steel cage next week on RAW. Whether it means Omos is winning or Lashley can get one back, we're not sure. But it should be a fun bout to watch.

#2. Does WWE truly intend on unifying the tag team titles?

RK-Bro opened the show and reaffirmed their intention of wanting to unify the tag team titles. It was rumored that WWE never intended to have that unification match in the first place, and seemingly falsely advertised it before adding Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to the bout at WrestleMania Backlash.

Either way, The Street Profits came out and made a few references to 4/20, truly signaling WWE's change in mentality when it comes to marijuana use. They challenged them for the RAW Tag Team titles and lost again, with Riddle picking up the win using an RKO out of nowhere.

We're not sure at this point whether WWE truly intends to unify the titles or not. Nothing has been made clear, except for the intentions on RK-Bro's side.

#1. The start of one run and the end of another

Adam Pearce officially informed Sonya Deville that her contract as an authority figure was terminated following her abuse of power on multiple occasions. She also welcomed back Alexa Bliss, who defeated her in what felt like seconds.

It was a clear transition out of that role, and a re-introduction for Bliss. While it could potentially start a storyline, this was less about the story and more about ending one run and starting another.

Also, Alexa Bliss is slowly reverting to her old character, getting her old theme song back. The only remnant of her Fiend character was Lily, who she carried around with her.

