6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: WWE title feud post-WrestleMania revealed, Big mistake made with stipulation match?

This isn't the kind of RAW that fans expect on the road to WrestleMania. It was the penultimate edition of RAW to WrestleMania 37 and it's safe to say that it didn't deliver as hoped.

With SmackDown seemingly a bigger priority than RAW, WWE simply went through the motions. Some of the in-ring performances on the Red brand were fantastic, but the overall flow and pace of the show didn't resemble a build to WrestleMania at all.

However, that seems to be a repeated story more often than not. Let's jump right into what we feel was one of the better parts of RAW:

#6. Drew McIntyre's incredible character work on RAW and what lies ahead

Drew McIntyre was unusually paranoid on RAW

In a RAW that didn't live up to expectations less than two weeks before WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre was by far the highlight of the show. As you may know, Bobby Lashley put a bounty on his head last week on RAW.

This week, not only did Lashley reiterate that, but he confirmed that anyone who takes out Drew McIntyre on RAW will receive a WWE title shot at Wrestlemania. Cut to Drew McIntyre backstage.

The Scotsman was unusually nervous and started asking members of the RAW locker room as to whether they plan to take the opportunity. AJ Styles was the first man he confronted backstage, and The Phenomenal One told him that he had other plans for WrestleMania.

Later in the show, Drew McIntyre was still sitting anxiously - seemingly waiting for a blindside attack that didn't come. He went directly to the locker room and started berating the members for not stepping up. McIntyre said that if he was in their position two years ago, he wouldn't hesitate to step up and try to get a WrestleMania WWE title opportunity.

Advertisement

The most interesting confrontation was when he went to Braun Strowman. McIntyre told The Monster Among Men that he should have been a five-time World Champion by now. Strowman reassured him that once he's done with Shane McMahon, and if Drew McIntyre wins at WrestleMania, he will come for the title.

It seems clear that a McIntyre-Strowman WWE title feud could be planned for post-WrestleMania. If you may remember, the match was supposed to happen at TLC 2020, but an injury kept Strowman out and he was suspended on RAW in storyline to write him off.

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are expected to win at WrestleMania and they could end up feuding with one another. It isn't a bad option at all. Ultimately, after berating the likes of Drew Gulak and Humberto Carrillo, McIntyre went to Ricochet - who politely told him that he was up for a challenge.

Advertisement

They met in the ring later on RAW and McIntyre won in what turned out to be an entertaining match. Mustafa Ali blindsided him after that and McIntyre picked up his second successive victory before calling out the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

King Corbin made his return to RAW and seems to be the new member of The Hurt Business after attacking Drew McIntyre to end the show.

1 / 6 NEXT