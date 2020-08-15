Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It was an intense episode as a whole with an intense and interesting ending as well.

We feel that the ending will get a polarizing reaction, but we'll jump into it on the next page. Without wasting much time, let's take a look at what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown!

#6. RETRIBUTION vs The SmackDown locker room - who will lead the way?

Putting the differences aside

We like storylines where good guys and bad guys have to put aside their differences to face the common enemy. In this case - that enemy just so happens to be RETRIBUTION.

Unlike RAW where they just vandalized things and threw a cinder block into the WWE Performance Center (without entering). We liked the impact they had on SmackDown last week and tonight, the locker room was only slightly more prepared for RETRIBUTION.

However, the SmackDown locker room only anticipated their arrival - not where they would arrive. When Big E and John Morrison were set to face off at the beginning of SmackDown, they were interrupted by RETRIBUTION and their match was pushed to later.

In their second meeting on the night, the locker room crowded around the ring anticipating RETRIBUTION once the lights started flickering. There was an assault backstage on referees and staff, with one member spray painting the "W" sign that seemingly represents the faction.

Advertisement

It's going to be interesting to see where things head to, especially since the entire SmackDown locker room seems to be involved in it. We anticipate that Big E could end up becoming one of the names on SmackDown that leads the charge against RETRIBUTION. It would certainly be a much better way to get him over as a singles star over any regular feud.

With that said, he eventually defeated John Morrison after submitting him. Does anyone else feel like The Miz and John Morrison are being used as filler-feud opponents on SmackDown?