6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: No WrestleMania plans for returning superstar, big break-up between 2 top heels happening soon?

Welcome to the penultimate edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before WrestleMania. We're now entering the final week of the road to WrestleMania 38, and it will be a big one.

While the main feud of the show will spill over to RAW next week, there's going to be a lot to look forward to regarding the blue brand. Here's what WWE subtly told us a little over a week before WrestleMania 38.

#6. No proper plans in place for The New Day after Xavier Woods' return to SmackDown?

SmackDown saw the return of King Xavier Woods after a few months away. During that time, Big E quietly shifted to the blue brand despite being the #1 pick for RAW and was back teaming up with Kofi Kingston.

However, Big E's neck injury means that he will be missing WrestleMania. This week, the returning King Woods took on Ridge Holland and got revenge for his New Day brother as he defeated his opponent.

However, it's clear that there are no good plans for the returning Woods. At most, we could see a 2-on-3 handicap match or somebody else teaming up with Kingston and Woods to face the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch at WrestleMania.

#5. More dissent with the Happy Folks

It's been a crazy year for Baron Corbin, now known as Happy Corbin. The summer of 2021 saw his luck change for good, and he has been undefeated ever since. Ahead of his big WrestleMania clash against Drew McIntyre, we saw a recap of Corbin's year.

Backstage, Madcap Moss delivered another joke that fell flat, even to Happy Corbin. It seems like the feud is Drew McIntyre's for the taking and that the Happy Folks aren't going to be a long-lasting unit on SmackDown.

Don't be surprised to see them break up soon after WrestleMania 38.

#4. What are the implications of Shinsuke Nakamura's big win on SmackDown?

In the opening match of SmackDown this week, Shinsuke Nakamura took on Jimmy Uso, the winner of last year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The latter will be defending the tag team titles along with his brother against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs at WrestleMania this year.

Ahead of their big clash, Nakamura defeated Jimmy Uso while Boogs was there to encourage the former at ringside. The duo is evidently famous, and we wouldn't be surprised if WWE has to decide they will walk out of WrestleMania with the tag team titles.

However, if they continue to make Nakamura and Boogs look stronger on TV, then it's almost certain that The Usos will retain the titles at WrestleMania.

#3. Sasha Banks and Naomi emerge as huge favorites for WrestleMania

On SmackDown this week, Sasha Banks put on yet another incredible performance as she defeated Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, and Queen Zelina in a Fatal-Four-Way match.

Another impressive bout cemented Banks and Naomi as the favorites to win. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's partnership, now known as "Liv for Brutality," will likely not extend beyond WrestleMania.

Despite positioning themselves as favorites, the chances of Sasha Banks and Naomi winning at WrestleMania seem slim. It wouldn't be surprising to see the tag team champions retain after all the dissent teased.

#2. What are Ricochet's odds on SmackDown next week?

This week on SmackDown, Ricochet lost to Angel [Garza] in a Championship Contender's match thanks to the help of Humberto. Once they started leaving after the bout, Ricochet also challenged Humberto to another match.

The champion was in control, but Angel holding his feet from under the ring, helped Humberto pick up a count-out win over him. It was a crazy couple of matches, and while we assumed it would lead to a WrestleMania bout, it will be culminating next week with a triple threat title match on SmackDown.

Despite his big fumble this week, we can fully expect Ricochet to retain over both members of Los Lotharios next week.

#1. Brock Lesnar's path of destruction

SmackDown this week opened with a backstage segment of Brock Lesnar approaching Roman Reigns' locker room. Seemingly finding nobody in there, The Beast Incarnate went in and ate grapes before destroying everything he possibly could in the room.

Reigns was furious, and when he came out, Lesnar did so as well. The former fled the scene and threatened Lesnar before the show ended. WWE made The Beast Incarnate look as strong as possible as he is likely set to lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Reigns and Lesnar will continue their feud on RAW next week. It will be interesting to see how the go-home shows end.

