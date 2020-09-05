Welcome to a heavy edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It was an intense episode with a lot of new directions revealed. We won't go too long in the introduction as always, but we will mention that there was a tease of a "mystery woman" on SmackDown.

Who it is, we can't be sure, but we'll leave it to you to speculate. With that said, let's jump right into what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown!

#6 A dream triple threat is set up on SmackDown

This should be fun!

We love this feud! The Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy has a big problem on SmackDown. Firstly, his title celebrations last week on SmackDown were cut short by the returning Sami Zayn - who came out with his own Intercontinental Championship that he won before WrestleMania 36 and laid claim to be the "true" Intercontinental Champion.

He certainly has a legitimate claim for it as he never lost the title. However, he did voluntarily decide to take time away in the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, in that time, the title was vacated and AJ Styles returned to SmackDown from RAW, won a tournament and defeated Daniel Bryan to become the Intercontinental Champion.

Jeff Hardy won it from him before SummerSlam 2020 on SmackDown and he is the legitimate Champion. However, it's double-trouble for the WWE legend as he now has to deal with both Sami Zayn and AJ Styles. A triple threat direction is what seems to be planned for the Intercontinental title and what better way to elevate it than by having three major stars competing for it?

With that said, it's also likely going to lead to another title change. The Intercontinental Championship has changed hands quite frequently since Shinsuke Nakamura lost it earlier this year and that trend will likely continue at Clash of Champions, so this might just be a spoiler for the PPV.