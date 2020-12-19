6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Possible title change at TLC revealed, Popular star's push to get delayed?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before TLC. It was an interesting episode, even if it wasn't necessarily the best one. WWE did their job to build SmackDown to TLC and there were a few hits and misses.

This article won't focus on that, but some of the subtle indicators going forward on SmackDown and TLC:

#6 Will the Championship curse affect SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks against Carmella?

Will the trash talking pay off for Carmella?

Sasha Banks doesn't have the best track record when it comes to championship defenses, despite being on her sixth singles title reign since 2016. The Boss' current reign as SmackDown Women's Champion is the longest she has had in an individual capacity.

While the feud against Carmella on SmackDown hasn't been the hottest one on the show, they had a nice segment to wrap up the build to their SmackDown Women's title match at TLC 2020.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out. Carmella brought up Sasha Banks' terrible track record with title defenses, and it could play a bigger role than we think. Logically speaking, it wouldn't make sense for WWE to take the title off Sasha Banks when she's so early into her reign.

But that hasn't stopped them before, and it may not stop them now. While Carmella was doing all the trash-talking, Sasha Banks got her from behind and even her bodyguard once again, but Carmella ended up standing tall.

It was a good segment, but we fear that a SmackDown Women's title change is imminent. We're not sure if going with Carmella is the right decision now, but we would be happy to be wrong. Usually, when a Superstar stands tall on the go-home episode of RAW/SmackDown before a PPV, it indicates that they will lose. Carmella did stand tall, but it's hard to anticipate Sasha Banks' title matches.