Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series. It was certainly an incredible edition this week, with the blue brand becoming the better show since Triple H took over things in creative.

There was hardly anything to criticize about the episode, and the storylines played out the way they should have. This week featured some massive returns, major teases, new storylines, shocking upsets, and the planting of a seed for a major story in 2023.

So what happened this week on the go-home episode before Survivor Series: WarGames? Keep reading to find out.

#6. Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and the epic new storyline on SmackDown

Braun Strowman's "flippy floppers" controversy on Twitter came back to bite him as a certain high-flyer by the name of Ricochet beat him on SmackDown. In what was a stunning upset in the semi-final of the SmackDown World Cup, Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman.

It should be noted that Gunther and Imperium interfered to cost Strowman the match. While the roll-up finish for Ricochet wasn't ideal, it had an impact, and the crowd reacted well to the upset. Imperium's post-match beatdown on Strowman was a subtle indication of how threatened Gunther felt by him. The Ring General was willing to go far to ensure that Strowman wasn't the winner of the World Cup and challenge for the former's title.

Another subtle and great moment was Ricochet's moral dilemma when the beatdown was happening. He didn't need to help Strowman, and he was visibly torn over what to do as it increased his chances of defeating the Monster of all Monsters. But in perhaps one of his best babyface moments in nearly four years on the main roster, Ricochet made the save, and the duo overcame Imperium to stand tall.

WWE has turned Strowman's controversial comments into a storyline on SmackDown, and we absolutely love it.

#5. The inevitable foreshadowing of Uncle Howdy on SmackDown

Everything that Bray Wyatt touches turns to gold, and his character work is simply enthralling. In a way, it feels like there is an entire episode of SmackDown, and then there is the Bray Wyatt storyline, a completely different entity. It is presented that way by design because of how removed he is from every other WWE star apart from LA Knight.

This week, he denied attacking Knight, and Uncle Howdy appeared on the titantron to call him a liar. There was even a phone number given. If you dial it, you will hear a psychiatrist talk about how much of a danger Wyatt is to himself and others.

There was also a brief Nexus sighting on the titantron. Uncle Howdy called Wyatt a liar for his comments and asked him to tell the truth. While Knight understandably had a hostile response backstage, he was assaulted yet again, all with the eyes of Uncle Howdy watching in the background.

The Uncle Howdy teases seem to be a clear indication that the former NXT Champion and Bray Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas will be returning after two years.

#4. Could WWE be extending the Ronda Rousey-Shotzi feud post-Survivor Series?

WWE didn't do too well in building up Shotzi as a legitimate contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. This week, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were scheduled to take on Rousey and Shayna Baszler, but the babyfaces were assaulted backstage, with Rodriguez's arm being injured.

Shotzi still went out to have a handicap match, and Rodriguez would come out despite her injury.

Despite a valiant effort, Rodriguez and Shotzi lost. With the scenario playing out on SmackDown, it seems that the feud between the challenger and Rousey could extend to the end of the year.

#3. Will Damage CTRL's feud against Bianca Belair end definitively at WarGames?

Becky Lynch was the obvious pick as the fifth member of team Bianca Belair at WarGames and was certainly the right pick. Unfortunately, WWE has pushed themselves into a bit of a corner here.

If Team Belair loses, Becky Lynch's return will be underwhelming. If Team Belair wins, then Damage CTRL's entire run since Summerslam 2022 could be considered a complete waste.

If Bayley and co. lose the upcoming Survivor Series clash, it could be considered a blemish in an otherwise stellar creative direction of the Triple H era.

#2. Laying the foundations for the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens storyline

This week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens confronted Sami Zayn backstage before the latter went into The Bloodline's locker room. KO asked The Honorary Uce what he was doing, all while Jey Uso was eavesdropping.

Owens told Zayn to stab The Bloodline in the back before they could turn on him, and the story continued in the main event when the two former friends had a confrontation. WWE is doing brilliantly by ensuring that the two men aren't fighting, but that is set to change at WarGames.

However, the story of them reuniting to dethrone The Usos seems to be getting established now as the seeds are slowly but surely being sown.

#1. What the finish of SmackDown could mean for the outcome of WarGames

The main event of SmackDown saw The Usos take on the duo of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. It was a solid main event that saw all members get involved barring Roman Reigns, as the Tribal Chief wasn't present at the time.

McIntyre and Sheamus picked up the win thanks to Sami Zayn getting ejected and Kevin Owens being the difference-maker while the referee wasn't looking.

While fans felt that The Bloodline looked like they were going to lose at Survivor Series, the advantage for team Brawling Brutes likely means that Roman Reigns' faction will stand tall once again.

What did you make of SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes