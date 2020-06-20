6 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Unexpected twist in Bray Wyatt's return, Former Champion returns to title picture after 1 year away (June 19th, 2020)

This week's Friday Night SmackDown was an action-packed episode.

From a big debut to new title challengers, old feuds, and more, this episode of SmackDown was a big one.

A big impact on a big show

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It was an interesting episode with a great way to end the show. From new title contenders to returns and furthering of multiple storylines, it was a packed episode that went by rather quickly.

Of course, the big news coming into the SmackDown show was the debut of Matt Riddle and we'll be talking about that later on in this article.

#6 Just the beginning of the main story on SmackDown

A big surprise for Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt "ended his silence" on SmackDown as the Firefly Fun House would make its big return for the first time in over a month. The last time we saw Bray Wyatt, he was "himself" at Money in the Bank 2020, losing to Braun Strowman in the Universal Championship match.

Of course, right after this, he would return home to welcome the birth of his second child with Jojo Offerman, but a return to the title picture was always expected. When he lost to Strowman at Money in the Bank, the camera panned over his face, showing an angry reaction and hinting at the return of The Fiend.

While Wyatt unsurprisingly returned to the title picture on SmackDown, what unfolded in the final segment of the night was something we certainly didn't expect. The past has played a big role in his feud against Braun Strowman, but we didn't anticipate that he would possibly return as 'The Eater of Worlds'. While this could simply be a one-off, we wouldn't be surprised to see 'The Eater of Worlds' Bray Wyatt return to face Braun Strowman at WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

We can't be sure if there's going to be a title change or not, but Bray Wyatt was right about one thing - this is just the beginning. We could even see a scenario where the title changes hands at Extreme Rules, possibly setting up a trilogy match for SummerSlam where Bray Wyatt officially returns as 'The Fiend'.

It's been sometime since we've seen 'The Fiend' and even at WrestleMania 36, the role of that side of his character wasn't as big as we first thought. Either way, it's not a bad way to protect Strowman and keep The Fiend special.

WWE has done well over the last year to make sure that Bray Wyatt and The Fiend character hasn't been overexposed in any way - both on RAW and SmackDown.

