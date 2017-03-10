6 Shows you must check out on the WWE Network

We take a look at the six must-see programs on the WWE Network.

by Prityush Haldar Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 21:57 IST

These shows are a must-see

The WWE Network has been touted as one of the best streaming services available and is giving industry giants such as Netflix a run for their money. WWE have managed to cram hours of interactive programming material into the network and broadcast it for only $9.99 a month.

Be it pay-per-views, documentaries, reality shows or weekly episodes of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE, the WWE Network has got its fans covered. Here we take a look at some of the best shows available exclusively on the WWE Network and pick out the best of the lot.

#1 Camp WWE

Camp WWE is a gift from the WWE creative studios to its adult audience

One of the best-animated ventures by the WWE, this show on the WWE Network grabbed mainstream media attention for being rated TV-MA. It was a bold move for the company to move away from its PG content and gravitate towards a mature audience.

The show has been created by Seth Green; the show was created to showcase some of the most famous WWE Superstars in a way that’s never seen before. The show portrays the WWE Superstars as kids and counsellors in a Summer Camp run by Vince McMahon.

Featuring the voices of Vince McMahon, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Ric Flair, Triple H and Sgt. Slaughter, the show has become a staple of the WWE Network.

While the show is not ideal for hardcore wrestling fans, it does have its fair share of comedy and adult overtones. The show is a perfect mix of controlled obscenity coupled with juvenile humour. This is WWE Network’s answer to South Park.

The show often breaks the barriers of ‘kayfabe’ and manages to treat the audience with some shocking albeit enjoyable moments.