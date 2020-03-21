6-time Champion doesn't look happy after receiving a title shot at WrestleMania 36

The Superstar was looking forward to not competing at The Show of Shows.

This backstage outburst is bound to result in an interesting scenario at WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania 36

On tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, former Divas Champion Paige made a major announcement, adding another match to WrestleMania 36's stacked card. WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley will now defend her title belt in a 6-Pack Elimination match against 5 female Superstars. The lineup includes Bayley, Dana Brooke, Tamina Snuka, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Sasha Banks.

Banks and Bayley are the best of friends and their friendship has only flourished over the years on WWE's main roster. Soon after the announcement was made, Banks was interviewed by Kaya Braxton in a backstage area. Interestingly, The Boss didn't look too thrilled at the prospect of getting a title shot at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

When asked about her reaction to the announcement, Banks asked Kayla whether she saw what happened out there and looked visibly upset.

Banks screamed at Braxton and listed a bunch of things she needed to do before going to WrestleMania to face her best friend. She stated that she needs to get her hair and nails done, pick up her dog, and get new gear before the match. As she left the scene, Banks said that she hates Paige and loves Bayley. Check out the clip below:

Banks was content on not competing at WrestleMania and earning an easy paycheck.

The 6-Pack Elimination match at WrestleMania 36 is bound to present an interesting scenario. Bayley and Banks are extremely close and it won't be easy for either of them to strike the other. Fans of The Boss 'N' Hug Connection are hoping that the duo takes out the other four women one after the other before settling it out in the end, to determine who's the very best.