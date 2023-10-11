6-time champion to win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest and become a double titleholder? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a massive swerve in store for fans in the coming days as a top name could win the Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest to become a double champion.

The superstar in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. As you may know, The Scottish Warrior thwarted The Archer of Infamy's plans of cashing in his MITB contract on Seth Rollins by laying waste to Dominik Mysterio.

Many believe McIntyre didn't want Priest to win the World Heavyweight Championship, given he has a title match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. However, another possibility could be that the veteran is eyeing the coveted briefcase.

Given how things unfolded on this week's WWE RAW, Priest could be forced to put his contract on the line against The Scottish Warrior in a match. McIntyre could win the MITB briefcase from The Judgment Day member and land a golden opportunity to become a double champion in WWE.

The six-time champion could defeat Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at Crown Jewel 2023 before successfully cashing in his briefcase on Gunther to secure the Intercontinental Championship. Given his storied history with Imperium, McIntyre cashing in on Gunther would make total sense. However, these are mere speculations, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Former WWE writer criticizes Seth Rollins' booking on WWE RAW

The latest episode of RAW saw Drew McIntyre challenge Seth Rollins for a title match. Following that, the current World Heavyweight Champion was attacked by Damian Priest.

On Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticized the segment, claiming that the assault made Rollins look silly.

"How many times in the last month have we seen Seth Rollins get attacked from behind? So now I'm assuming the top babyface is just a complete, absolute idiot. [Shinsuke] Nakamura attacked him from behind two weeks in a row. This may be the third time in a row. That makes the babyface look like a complete idiot. You could have the same effect by having Rollins turn around, catch him, and then having Priest get the best of him. It's the same thing. And when it's the third time, that's what you gotta do." [13:11 - 13:50]

You can watch the full episode here:

Do you agree with Vince Russo's viewpoint? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE