6-time WWE World Champion to return after 622 days and win the 2024 Royal Rumble Match? Looking at the possibility

Royal Rumble is one of the must-see WWE Premium Live Events in history. Next year's marquee show will take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27, 2024. Could a six-time WWE World Champion return after a 622-day absence to win the traditional Royal Rumble match?

The champion in question is Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks. The CEO parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion last year, citing alleged creative differences. However, Moné recently quashed that rumor when a fan asked her about the same at New York Comic Con.

Mercedes Moné is currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and there's no word on when her deal will expire. Interestingly, she was said to be working on a per-appearance basis before signing a contract extension.

Moreover, the 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to AEW for a long time, which apparently rules out a potential WWE return in the future. However, in the world of pro wrestling, anything is possible. Assuming she didn't leave the global juggernaut on a sour note, there's a strong chance she might return to her old stomping grounds.

Despite being a mainstay in WWE for several years, Mercedes Moné has never won a Women's Royal Rumble match, the only accolade eluding her Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Expand Tweet

With Vince McMahon being removed from the creative process, Triple H could bring her back at the Royal Rumble next year.

The CEO could win the battle royal and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL Night One main event.

Of course, it would take more than just building bridges for her to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Mercedes Moné also needs to be contractually free to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Mercedes Moné showered praise on WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Moné have crossed each other's paths several times but never had a one-on-one singles match.

A few years ago, The Blueprint heaped praise on The Eradicator and expressed her desire to get in the ring with her:

"[Rhea Ripley] Who is killing it. She's awesome. I hope to work with her one day. She's an up-and-comer. I can't believe how young she is. I watch her and go, 'Wow, she's talented."

Expand Tweet

If The CEO returns to the Stamford-based promotion, a match against Ripley shouldn't be ruled out. Mercedes can give The Judgment Day member a much-needed rub to solidify her title reign.

Do you want to see Mercedes Moné return to win the Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.