What if Triple H brings back multi-time WWE champion after 520+ days? 4 potential bookings explored

Sasha Banks is regarded as one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. She held championship gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She is also a former multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

Unfortunately, The Boss and World Wrestling Entertainment had a rough split last May. Both she and her then-partner Naomi walked out of the company while serving as the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Neither woman has returned to the colossal wrestling promotion since.

There's a chance that could change soon for Banks, however. While she currently works for New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM as Mercedes Mone, there has been speculation that she could find her way back to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. This is thanks to Triple H taking over the creative direction of the company.

For now, her potential return is a long shot. Many expect her to work with AEW instead. Still, given that a comeback to her home promotion is possible, many are speculating how she could possibly return. This article will look at a few different ways The Boss could be booked if she re-signed under Triple H.

Below are four ways Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone could return to WWE.

#4. She could interrupt Jade Cargill's debut

Jade Cargill has arrived in WWE. The former All Elite Wrestling TBS Champion recently signed with the biggest pro wrestling company in the world, much to the surprise of fans and insiders alike.

Since signing with WWE, she has been presented as a massive deal. The company has her appearing briefly on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT as a means of teasing where she may finally land.

An interesting twist could have Jade finally debut, perhaps on RAW or SmackDown, only for her to be immediately interrupted by a returning Sasha Banks. The moment would be mind-blowing for fans and set the course for an epic rivalry.

#3. Sasha Banks could challenge Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion.

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is the most dominant female in all of WWE. In fact, it could be argued that she's one of the most dominant superstars in the entire company, regardless of gender. She and The Judgment Day certainly run wild over most of their competition.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is the reigning Women's World Champion. She won the title back when it was the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She has successfully defended it against all comers ever since.

If Sasha Banks were to return to WWE, she could potentially target Rhea and the Women's World Championship. A proper feud between the two is a dream rivalry for many and a match many have been dying to see happen. Can Sasha return and make those dreams come true? For now, that remains to be seen.

#2. She could join Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL

Sasha Banks is well known for having a specific rival and tag team partner during her time in WWE. Some refer to them as wrestling soulmates. This person, of course, is Bayley. The two had an incredible rivalry on NXT that led to an on-screen bond.

Prior to Banks leaving WWE, the two had a brutal split on-screen. This led to some fantastic matches. Unfortunately, The Role Model was later injured, and by the time she returned, Banks had already left the company. As a result, the two were never able to reunite on television.

If Sasha does indeed return to World Wrestling Entertainment, The Golden Role Models can reunite properly. This time, however, it can be as part of Damage CTRL. Bayley, Sasha, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY could be unbeatable together.

#1. The Boss could confront the WWE Women's Champion

As noted, IYO SKY is a member of Damage CTRL. She joined the faction right from the beginning when it was created at SummerSlam 2022. Despite some ups and downs since then, the stable has remained a key part of WWE programming.

Since joining the faction and the main roster, The Genius of the SKY has had a lot of success. She and Dakota Kai won the Women's Tag Team Titles twice. IYO has since won Money in the Bank and successfully cashed it in for the WWE Women's Championship.

Instead of joining Damage CTRL, Sasha could return as a foe to the group. More specifically, she could target IYO SKY and attempt to capture the title from her. This could lead to some incredible main roster dream matches.

How would you book the in-ring return of Sasha Banks to the World Wrestling Entertainment? Sound off in the comments section below.

