"Triple H loves her," "Yes please" - Fans want to see 31-year-old star return to WWE

WWE fans are hoping to see a former superstar return to the company now that Triple H has gained power.

It was recently reported that Triple H will be making the majority of creative decisions for the company moving forward following WWE's merger with UFC. The promotion is currently having a tremendous amount of success and is looking to have that trend continue with Triple H at the helm of the creative process.

Wrestling News shared a quote from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio today on social media. Meltzer noted that WWE would take Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) back if she was willing to return to the company.

Wrestling News added that the odds of Banks returning have likely increased now that Triple H is in charge of creative for the promotion. Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company during a taping of RAW in May 2022.

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to the post and are seemingly divided over a potential WWE return for Sasha Banks. Some fans are excited about the possibility, while others believe the 31-year-old star is happier now and will sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Fans react to Banks potentially returning to the company.

Triple H discusses Jade Cargill's debut in WWE

Jade Cargill made her WWE debut at Fastlane during the Kickoff Show and had a brief conversation with Triple H in the parking lot.

Cargill has gone on to appear on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown following Fastlane, but is yet to have her first match with the company. Speaking at the press conference following Fastlane, Triple H claimed that Cargill is going to be a huge star in the promotion, but he isn't going to rush her in-ring debut.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that[Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge." [From 58:22 - 59:03]

In addition to Jade Cargill joining the women's division, Nia Jax also recently made her return to the company. Kairi Sane is also rumored to making her return to the promotion as well. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Sasha Banks in the world of professional wrestling.

