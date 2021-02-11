6 times WWE Tag Team breakups failed

In WWE, every tag team has a limited shelf life - unless it's The New Day. We rarely see tag teams have extensive runs together, and more often than not, break-ups are pointless and they don't result in a satisfying payoff.

While a lot of tag team breakups happen to establish new character directions and new feuds, these breakups were ultimately pointless decisions made by WWE:

#6. Rusev Day - WWE split them up without any payoff

A missed opportunity

Now that both Aiden English and Rusev have been released from WWE, it's incredible to think about how WWE dropped the ball with 'Rusev Day'. The entire Rusev Day gimmick started unintentionally.

It was a segment on SmackDown where Rusev called the Mayor of Bulgaria after he 'defeated' Randy Orton, while Aiden English declared that it was Rusev Day. In WWE and wrestling in general, the most random things can pick up steam, and this did too.

Once fans began to frequently chant 'Rusev Day', it was clear that they viewed him as a babyface despite WWE booking him as a heel. It was at Clash of Champions 2017 where fans made it clear just how much they appreciated Rusev.

Although it was Rusev who had the momentum and popularity, Aiden English must be given nearly, if not as much credit for helping to get Rusev Day over. He was a great hypeman and tag team partner, but WWE never gave any indication that they were taking Rusev seriously.

The perfect moment for him would have been at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, where Rusev was part of a Fatal-Four-Way match for the WWE United States Championship. His opponents were Champion Randy Orton, Bobby (Robert) Roode, and Jinder Mahal.

Rusev had all the momentum in the world, but WWE decided that the right finish was for Jinder Mahal to pin him and win the title. Given that Mahal lost the title to Jeff Hardy eight days later, it all seemed so pointless.

Rusev Day's alliance continued until later in 2018, and they had turned face by the summer. However, Aiden English claimed that he had an affair with Lana with "video proof".

It was a pointless break-up, and nothing major came of it. The "payoff" was a measly match on SmackDown that most people have forgotten about. WWE decided to break up the duo just for the sake of it, and neither star benefited from it in the slightest.