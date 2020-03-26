6 top WWE Superstars with astonishingly bad WrestleMania records

Some superstars have had numerous WrestleMania appearances but failed to rack up victories

These superstars have a surprisingly bad record at WrestleMania.

Rohit Nath

Triple H at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania is the grandest stage of them all in WWE. Except for 2020 and a few other years, the event has been filled with all sorts of incredible moments in front of a consistent crowd of 70,000+ people.

It's also what WWE builds to for months and in many cases, for over a year. Long-term storylines are normally paid off at WrestleMania and in many ways, it's the end of the season, with the RAW after WrestleMania being the season premiere.

Technically, the season premiere for RAW happens around September, though we're not sure how one determines a season premiere of shows that air every week in a calendar year. Either way, this list will focus on top superstars in WWE throughout history who have surprisingly bad records. This could be given their number of appearances, their status on the card, or an odd losing streak. There are some interesting entries on this list, so let's jump right into it.

#6. Jeff Hardy - 1-6

Jeff Hardy's sole WrestleMania victories

You might be surprised to learn that before WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Jeff Hardy hadn't registered a single win at the grandest stage of them all and even at SummerSlam. We're not sure why, but he has a surprisingly bad record at the show of shows.

One of those opponents that he lost to includes one against his brother Matt Hardy at WrestleMania 25. It was only in his return in 2017 when he entered the tag title match at the last minute and would win the RAW Tag Team titles with Matt Hardy.

In a move that made it seem like it all came in full circle, the stipulation was a ladder match. His most famous appearance at the show is undoubtedly at WrestleMania X7 when he had a classic TLC match against The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian.

