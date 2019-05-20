×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 Twists for WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar cashes in, Goldberg and Undertaker face off

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.15K   //    20 May 2019, 17:56 IST

Will Brock Lesnar cash in his contract on RAW?


WWE Money In The Bank was one of the best PPV's of the year even though the final moments left a sour taste in the mouths of some fans. RAW should be exciting though, and who knows, Brock Lesnar may even show up.

We also have Mick Foley introducing a new title belt to WWE. Which title could it be? We take a look at the and some further twists and surprises WWE could have in store for RAW later tonight.

ALSO READ: 8 Insane moments from the men's WWE Money In The Bank ladder match

#6 Bray Wyatt returns, revealed as Sami Zayn's attacker

Bray Wyatt could return on RAW
Bray Wyatt could return on RAW

The 'new' Bray Wyatt has been seen on the Firefly Fun House segments in recent weeks and they've been one of the best parts of WWE RAW in recent weeks. With Money In The Bank now behind us, it's the perfect time for Bray Wyatt to appear in person on RAW and wrestle.

Bray could also announce that he was the one who attacked Sami Zayn and try and recruit him to the Fun House.

I actually expected Bray Wyatt to replace Sami Zayn in the Money In The Bank ladder match.

#5 Rey Mysterio loses the US title

Rey Mysterio and Dominic
Rey Mysterio and Dominic

This would come as a big surprise with Mysterio just winning the WWE United States Championship but there's a decent chance that WWE surprises us with Joe winning his rematch tonight itself.

One thing that looks evident from this storyline is that it's a slow burn that will eventually lead to Samoa Joe getting into a scuffle with Rey's son Dominic (who has reportedly already been signed to WWE) and could lead to a match between the two at some point.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
Advertisement
2 WWE Superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar via submission
RELATED STORY
5 Twists Vince McMahon could book on WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar in a huge brawl, John Cena returns?
RELATED STORY
The 7 Sins of Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 best Brock Lesnar moments on RAW
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers who are friends with Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE can reintroduce Brock Lesnar to WWE television
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could face Goldberg at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show
RELATED STORY
What if Brock Lesnar hadn’t returned to WWE in 2012?
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers who could retire Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
Why WWE should book Goldberg Vs the Undertaker for the upcoming Saudi Arabia PPV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us