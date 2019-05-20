6 Twists for WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar cashes in, Goldberg and Undertaker face off

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.15K // 20 May 2019, 17:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Brock Lesnar cash in his contract on RAW?

WWE Money In The Bank was one of the best PPV's of the year even though the final moments left a sour taste in the mouths of some fans. RAW should be exciting though, and who knows, Brock Lesnar may even show up.

We also have Mick Foley introducing a new title belt to WWE. Which title could it be? We take a look at the and some further twists and surprises WWE could have in store for RAW later tonight.

ALSO READ: 8 Insane moments from the men's WWE Money In The Bank ladder match

#6 Bray Wyatt returns, revealed as Sami Zayn's attacker

Bray Wyatt could return on RAW

The 'new' Bray Wyatt has been seen on the Firefly Fun House segments in recent weeks and they've been one of the best parts of WWE RAW in recent weeks. With Money In The Bank now behind us, it's the perfect time for Bray Wyatt to appear in person on RAW and wrestle.

Bray could also announce that he was the one who attacked Sami Zayn and try and recruit him to the Fun House.

I actually expected Bray Wyatt to replace Sami Zayn in the Money In The Bank ladder match.

#5 Rey Mysterio loses the US title

Rey Mysterio and Dominic

This would come as a big surprise with Mysterio just winning the WWE United States Championship but there's a decent chance that WWE surprises us with Joe winning his rematch tonight itself.

One thing that looks evident from this storyline is that it's a slow burn that will eventually lead to Samoa Joe getting into a scuffle with Rey's son Dominic (who has reportedly already been signed to WWE) and could lead to a match between the two at some point.

1 / 3 NEXT