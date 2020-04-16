6 WCW Champions who never won a WWE World title

These 6 WCW greats have never held the big one in WWE.

Most of these legends won the WCW World title multiple times.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Sting with Vince McMahon

Back in the late 90s, WWE and WCW were engaged in perhaps the most exciting battle in the storied history of professional wrestling. Both promotions did everything in their power to topple the other in weekly ratings.

Eventually, WWE came out on top and bought WCW. Several WCW Superstars joined WWE, and went on to win World titles. There were many though, who didn't win a single World title in WWE despite being deemed worthy enough of becoming WCW Champions once.

In the following list, we will take a look at all 6 WCW World Champions who never won the top prize while in WWE. This also includes the Superstars who were in WWE before jumping ship to WCW in the 90s.

#6 Sting

Sting

After WCW folded, Sting was one of the big names who didn't sign with WWE. It all changed in 2014, when he debuted at Survivor Series and put Triple H down. A 6-time WCW World Champion, Sting wrestled a handful of matches in WWE, with the last one being for the WWE World title against Seth Rollins.

Sting lost the match, and hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle ever since. One wonders if Sting would have been a multiple-time WWE Champion if he had made his way to the company soon after WCW's downfall.

#5 Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett

Jarrett was a major star in WCW during its dying days. WCW, in its attempt to finally push some wrestlers, elevated Jarrett to no end. He won the title on 4 occasions.

Things weren't as easy for him in WWE. He remained in the mid-card for the entirety of his WWE run in the late 90s and won the Intercontinental title 6 times. After WCW folded, Jarrett became a big name in Impact Wrestling, a promotion that he established with his father. He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

1 / 5 NEXT