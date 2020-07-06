6 wrestlers who have said they'll never join WWE

Some of these wrestlers have been with WWE in the past, while a few others have never wrestled in WWE.

A few of these wrestlers could make for a great addition to the WWE roster.

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho; Gail Kim and Daniel Bryan

For many pro wrestlers, WWE is seen as the Mount Everest of pro wrestling, and reaching the promotion is a goal for many wrestlers. The promotion has a massive fan following and gives wrestlers a great platform to grow.

But the WWE is also filled with numerous other fantastically gifted wrestlers which makes it hard to climb the ladder and reach the pinnacle. Life in WWE is also difficult due to the tough schedule that the wrestlers have to put up with.

These could be some of the reasons why some Superstars have vowed to not join WWE, while some others have a bad experience with WWE in the past.

Let's take a look at 6 Superstars who have said they'll never join WWE:

#6 Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner has been a vocal critic of WWE over the years, and is one who has questioned a lot of things about WWE as well as WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. Steiner, who was previously with the company, between 2002 and 2004, hasn't returned to the company since that forgettable run.

Since then, he has worked with the likes of Impact Wrestling and NWA, among others. Steiner, in an appearance on the Sitting Ringside with David Penzer podcast earlier this year, said that WWE is the "worst place ever to work".

"CM Punk said the same thing I said 8 years or 9 years later. Moxley said the same thing. It’s the worst place ever to work. Every time I worked there, I wanted to quit. In 93 I left and I was gone for two years in Japan." (H/T WrestlingNews)

He also said that he would never want to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame because the Hall of Fame only exists in "Vince's mind".

