6 WWE couples that have been together for more than a decade 

Relationships in WWE seem to be fleeting at present, with several current superstars announcing breakups in recent years.

Many relationships that are created whilst the two stars are contracted to WWE seem to face issues after their releases, which could be down to the fact that quite a few wrestling relationships are born out of convenience.

Whilst there are well-documented break-ups all the time, and even the likes of John Cena and Nikki Bella have become part of this list, there are some couples who have been able to defy the odds.

The following list looks at just six WWE couples who have now been dating or married for a decade. It's worth noting that Edge and Beth Phoenix have just missed out on the list since they officially began dating in September 2011.

#6. Current WWE Superstar Nikki Cross and Killian Dain

Nikki Cross is a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and recently unveiled a new character known as Nikki A.S.H. on Monday Night RAW.

Nikki's husband Killian Dain was one of several WWE releases last month, departing the company after five years. During that time, the couple were able to work together as part of Sanity before Cross was promoted to the main roster without her partner.

In 2019, the couple announced via Instagram they had married, a decade after the two began dating. Their careers were closely connected until Dain's recent release, which now leaves Nikki in WWE without her husband for the first time.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Natalya and WWE Producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd)

Natalya and Tyson Kidd have been employed by WWE for more than a decade and they are both former champions.

Whilst appearing on Total Divas, Nattie confirmed that she met TJ when she was just a teenager and the two were training at The Hart Dungeon.

Nattie and Kidd finally married back in 2013. Whilst Natalya has remained part of the women's division over the past decade, Kidd has transitioned into the role of a producer.

He was injured in a match against Samoa Joe back in 2015, and following surgery, the former Tag Team Champion has been unable to make an active in-ring return to WWE.

