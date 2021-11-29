6 WWE Legends surprisingly not in the Hall of Fame

Every WWE Superstar has a dream to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Vince McMahon's promotion has honored a host of superstars, like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, to name a few.

Having said this, several legends have given their all for well over two decades and are yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In this article, we look at six WWE Legends who are surprisingly not in the Hall of Fame.

#6. WWE Legend – William Regal

William Regal has been a veteran of this business for well over two decades.

The British superstar joined WWE in 2000 and became a two-time Intercontinental Champion, five-time Hardcore Champion, four-time European Champion, and four-time World Tag Team Champion. Apart from these accolades, he also won the prestigious King of the Ring Tournament in 2008.

Such has been his passion that posts the in-ring retirement, he's still associated with WWE. He currently works as the General Manager of NXT 2.0 and 205 Live. Behind the scenes, he's also WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

A legend worth every praise who certainly deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5. WWE Legend – John Cena

John Cena has been one of the most polarizing figures in WWE. Love him or hate him, but one surely can't get enough of him.

The Cenation Leader has carried the promotion for well over a decade, right from his debut in the early 2000s. Cena has been in some memorable feuds with The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Batista, Randy Orton, Edge, and The Rock.

John has soared to the very top by becoming a former sixteen-time World Champion, five-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Apart from these feats, he's also a two-time Royal Rumble Winner.

With such accolades, it is only a matter of time before fans see him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

