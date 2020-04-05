6 WWE opponents for Goldberg after his crushing loss to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36

When Goldberg returns to WWE after his loss, who's next?

Could we see Goldberg face off against someone he's never taken on previously?

Goldberg lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania

It was a match that was made at the last minute but not one that too many people would have a problem with. When Roman Reigns had to bow out of WrestleMania 36 owing to health concerns, Braun Strowman stepped in and it became a clash of two powerhouses.

And the match played out in exactly the manner that it should have, with both men delivering powerful finishers, one after the other. This was until The Monster Among Men proved his dominance over the icon.

So, now that Goldberg has effectively bowed out of WWE for the time being, who does he take on when he chooses to make his return to the squared circle yet again? The answer will lie across the following six slides.

Please name your picks as well in the comments, Who do you think Goldberg's next opponent should be?

Also, do you think Goldberg should retire now that he has nothing left to prove?

#6 Roman Reigns

Took me 34 years but I finally have the Pensacola Beach body! #NeverToLate https://t.co/o2wyV5FWjJ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 20, 2020

Roman Reigns was in a long feud with King Corbin that concluded with a match in Saudi Arabia after which he was on the fast track to battling Goldberg in a battle for the ages. That never actually happened though. Well, the fact of the matter is that it can always happen at a later date if/when the world goes back to normal once again. And it will remain as big a draw then as it was when we were heading into WrestleMania.

This is certainly one of those 'super showdowns' that can happen in Saudi Arabia and could be billed as a match that never happened at WrestleMania. Or it could even take place at a stage like SummerSlam or whenever Goldberg chooses to return to the company once again. It also depends on how quickly things normalize once again.

