6 WWE RAW stars who must move to NXT following WrestleMania - Former world champion, absent star, and more

WWE WrestleMania 40 is right around the corner. The big event will be taking place on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th. As usual, the event will be both a culmination of various stories, and likely the launching of new angles, grudges, and personal journeys.

It is every superstar's dream to end up on WrestleMania, but not everybody can make the Show Of Shows or have a major story heading into the event. It is inevitable that with a roster this stacked some talent will fall through the cracks.

In past eras, this often meant that talent could end up on the chopping block or stuck in catering for the remainder of their time with the company. In the Triple H-led era, however, trades and movement are possible. Wrestlers can bounce around from brand to brand to brand.

For example, some of Adam Pearce's talented performers who may be lost in the shuffle could move down to NXT. We've seen it work for other wrestlers, so it could work out well for the following superstars. This article will list RAW names who must go to the white and gold brand after WrestleMania.

Below are six WWE RAW stars who must move to NXT following WrestleMania.

#6. Veer Mahaan, #5. Sanga, & #4. Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher are still lost in the shuffle

Indus Sher is a stable on WWE television currently signed to the RAW brand. Jinder Mahal leads the group with Sanga and Veer Mahaan under his leadership. The group, despite being signed to the red brand, has shown some frustration with Adam Pearce on television in the past.

For whatever reason, Indus Sher have never really been able to find their footing. They will start a short-lived push before fading into the background. Even Jinder Mahal, who is a former WWE Champion, falls into the same trap. This could be why they're annoyed with Pearce.

#3. Xia Li is too good to sit on the sidelines

Xia Li is an intimidating superstar. She isn't tall, but she is jacked and has deadly strikes with incredible precision. Of WWE's many strikes, Xia would certainly have to be on par or above the others.

Li has had an up-and-down career in WWE. Much of her time on the main roster was spent on the sidelines, but she had a really fun, albeit short-lived push late last year. This included a match against Lyra Valkyria on NXT television and a battle with Becky Lynch on RAW.

Ava could sign Xia Li full-time or just borrow her from the Red brand temporarily. Regardless, Xia could challenge Lyra Valkyria again. This time the talented martial artist could defeat the reigning champion and finally win the NXT Women's Championship.

#2. Dexter Lumis has been absent

Dexter Lumis is a bizarre WWE star who breaks the rules of what a babyface is supposed to be. He is a haunting and stalker-like slasher from a horror movie, yet fans gravitate towards him. There's a goofy charm to his act even though it shouldn't work.

The creepy superstar has been away from television for almost a year now. While most absent stars eventually found their way back to WWE programming during the Triple H era, Dexter has yet to do so.

Adam Pearce may not be pushing Dexter, but Ava might have an interest in the hatchet-wielding performer. Dexter was a big name in NXT before his release a few years ago, so a proper run again would probably excite the fans at the Performance Center.

#1. Tegan Nox could get her first title in WWE

Tegan Nox is another WWE star signed to Adam Pearce's Monday Night RAW. She first joined the company through NXT, the Mae Young Classic, and NXT UK. Tegan then joined the main roster in 2021 only to be released the same year. Thankfully, Triple H brought her back in 2022.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard is another WWE star who has had an up-and-down run. Compared to most on this list, however, she has been used fairly efficiently in the Triple H era since Vince McMahon was ejected from creative.

Still, she isn't pushed as a household name by any means and her team with Natalya appears to be on the rocks. Tegan returning to NXT to win her first title in the company from Lyra Valkyria could better serve Nox moving forward than the ongoing angle with The Queen Of Harts.

