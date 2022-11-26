6 WWE records that impressively still remain unbroken

Throughout WWE's storied history, several superstars have etched their names in the record books, like Bruno Sammartino for starters.

The WWE Hall of Famer held the world championship for 2803 days between 1963 and 1971, a record not even Roman Reigns could possibly break. Or could he? The Tribal Chief is on a roll, with 813 days into his second reign as WWE Universal Champion.

The company has several impressive records that remain unbroken even today.

In this list, we are going to look at three that remain unbroken.

#6. Chris Jericho is a nine-time Intercontinental Champion in WWE

Pro Wrestling Quiz | WWE Facts @PWQuiz Chris Jericho holds the record for the most Intercontinental Championship reigns of all time with 9.



The Miz is in second with 8 reigns. Chris Jericho holds the record for the most Intercontinental Championship reigns of all time with 9.The Miz is in second with 8 reigns. https://t.co/9a1gJJvqCh

AEW star Chris Jericho currently holds the record for the most number of Intercontinental Title wins.

His first came at Armageddon in 1999 when he defeated Chyna by submission, and the last came at Extreme Rules ten years later, when he defeated Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match. The latter is the second of a trilogy between the two legends.

Meanwhile, The Miz is right behind him with eight reigns and could tie the AEW star's record. The Grand Slam Champion could even surpass The Ocho at some point down the line.

However, with GUNTHER being the current champion on SmackDown and The A-Lister One on RAW, the record seems safe for now.

#5. The overall youngest world champion in WWE history

Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton competed in the main event of Summerslam 2016.

Brock Lesnar is the youngest WWE Champion in history. He was 25 years old when he pinned The Rock in the main event of Summerslam 2002.

Despite this, he isn't the youngest world champion overall in WWE history. That credit goes to Randy Orton, who won the now-retired World Heavyweight Championship two years later at Summerslam 2004, at 24.

In poetic fashion, The Viper was the last holder of The Big Gold Belt.

#4. Most eliminations in a single match in Royal Rumble history

Both Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar tied the record by eliminating 13 wrestlers in the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 and the 2020 edition of Royal Rumble, respectively.

Kane's 11 eliminations in the 2001 edition held the record longest until it was broken by Roman Reigns with 12 eliminations in 2014. Kane still holds an impressive 20 appearances in the match's history, which remains unbroken. He also holds the highest cumulative eliminations at 46.

As of 2022, Brock Lesnar's record for most eliminations in a single match remains intact in the annual event's history.

#3. 16 world title wins for John Cena

John Cena defeated AJ Styles to win his 16th world title at Royal Rumble 2017.

John Cena's record-breaking 17th world title win is still a topic of discussion today. Randy Orton and Triple H are close behind at fourteen world title wins each.

Cena's first win came at WrestleMania 21 when he defeated JBL. Over the next ten years, Cena won the title several times before breaking his own record at Royal Rumble 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles in a 'Match of the Year' contender.

Before he leaves WWE, John Cena will look to establish the record solely to his name, as he is currently tied with Ric Flair.

#2. Roman Reigns' Survivor Series elimination record

Roman Reigns pinned four out of five superstars in the traditional tag match at WWE Survivor Series 2013

The Tribal Chief holds several records in WWE. As one of the longest reigning world champions who is still at the top, he is on the verge of breaking Hulk Hogan's record for the maximum main events at WrestleMania. Reigns is currently at six, which will probably increase next year in Hollywood.

He is also the youngest star to main event three WrestleMania shows in a row. These came against Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and The Undertaker before turning 32.

He had an impressive showing in the 2013 edition of Survivor Series, wherein he pinned four out of the five members of the opposing team. The Head of the Tale pinned Jimmy Uso, The Rhodes Brothers Cody & Goldust, and finally, Rey Mysterio to become the sole survivor of the match.

With WarGames replacing the traditional Survivor Series Tag Team elimination match this year, this is perhaps a record that won't be broken anytime soon.

#1. The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania remains the most impressive of the lot, with twenty-one straight wins.

For years, The Phenom ruled the Show of Shows with legendary performances such as against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, to name a few. However, the Hall of Famer's scintillating run came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Between WrestleMania X7 to 29, he successfully defended the streak on every single occasion before finally faltering at the hands of The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 30.

Despite this, he went on to compete in more matches at The Show of Shows, retiring in 2020 at 25-2. His second loss came at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

It's hard for any superstar on the current roster to break this record, and will likely remain unbroken for many years to come.

