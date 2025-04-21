6 WWE stars who can return on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE usually makes a big deal about the episode of RAW after WrestleMania being a must-watch. That was the case for years, as big names returned or debuted. Over the last two or three years, however, the shows have been underwhelming.

With some big title changes taking place in Las Vegas, including almost every title on RAW, the chance to shock the world exists. It's just a matter of booking a big return or another chaotic moment.

Since a lot of big names are absent due to injury or lack of creative ideas, any number of names could return to shake things up. The next six WWE stars could return on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#6. Kairi Sane is a member of Damage CTRL

IYO SKY retained the Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Dakota Kai has flanked SKY for most of the last five months.

Damage CTRL was riding high until the fall when both Asuka and Kairi Sane endured injuries. Since Sane is seemingly closer to a return than Asuka, she could show up on RAW to support - or turn - on her Damage CTRL teammate.

It would be a fresh feud. Kiana James has also been out with an injury. She could rejoin the roster since the landscape has changed greatly while she's been out.

#5. Rusev makes a shocking return to WWE on RAW

Penta joined RAW in February. Rey Fenix joined SmackDown this month. There have been teasers for another star debuting or returning on Friday's SmackDown. That teaser is presumably for Aleister Black.

Rusev is another AEW star who was recently released. The former United States Champion had an up-and-down run in both companies. His tenure in AEW, however, was more of a bipolar ride from start to finish.

He had a disappointing gimmick as a gamer before adopting his Redeemer gimmick. As Miro, he won the TNT Title but then disappeared on a few occasions.

His departure coincided with almost a year on the bench. It's time he gets back in the ring. Rusev could return to confront one of RAW's new champions.

#4. Bronson Reed adds a chaotic presence to RAW

If Bronson Reed is fully healed from the injury he suffered at WarGames, he could make a huge impact on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

This could mean attacking Jey Uso or Dominik Mysterio since they won the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles, respectively. He could also go after Penta or Bron Breakker in his first huge feud back from injury.

Breakker has been presented as a physical anomaly, and Reed is a monster who causes carnage like Godzilla. It's a monster movie waiting to happen.

#3. Sheamus chases his white whale

Sheamus is another WWE star who did not participate at WrestleMania 41 despite not being injured. He’ll likely pursue Dominik Mysterio so he can add the one title to his resume that he's never won - the Intercontinental Championship.

The Celtic Warrior has been unsuccessful in challenging Gunther, Bron Breakker, and others as the champion.

With a different focus on certain stars after The Showcase of The Immortals, Sheamus could see his fortunes turn around by resuming his pursuit of the Intercontinental Title.

#2. Sami Zayn has been out for several weeks

The Underdog of the Underground was written off WWE TV following a loss to Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto. Owens is now on the shelf due to a neck injury.

Since Zayn is likely healed from his match, popping back up on the RAW after WrestleMania seems like a strong possibility. He's one of Jey Uso's closest and most loyal friends. Zayn will want to celebrate Uso's victory over Gunther.

He could also propose a friendly bout between the two for the title. If bookers want to make a bold move, they could even have Zayn turn on Jey Uso.

#1. The Rock had another confusing role for the second year in a row

Conspicuous by his absence from WrestleMania 41 is The Rock. He made it a point to return on RAW on Netflix and praise Cody Rhodes.

The confounding part was that he then did a complete 180 by trying to wrest Cody‘s integrity and the Undisputed WWE Championship from The American Nightmare.

The Final Boss didn’t get the answer he wanted, so he orchestrated a beatdown of Rhodes with Cena and Travis Scott.

Since he did not appear at WrestleMania after so much fanfare earlier in the year, The Rock could show up on RAW to brag about how Cena won, and how Rhodes made the wrong choice.

About the author Matthew Serocki



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

