6 WWE stars who could disappear after WrestleMania 41

While WrestleMania 41 will be notable for many reasons, what happens after the show will also have people talking. Some big names usually disappear after the PLE for different reasons.

Ad

If a full-time star who's been a fighting champion loses at the event, he or she can take some time off to recover. It gives bookers a chance to revisit the feud for a potential rematch when the missing performer is ready to return. Several big names could disappear from RAW and SmackDown once The Show of Shows is in the books.

The next six names could briefly retreat from WWE for varying reasons after WrestleMania 41:

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#6. Rhea Ripley forced her way into WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley has filled the Becky Lynch spot of dominating one of WWE's title scenes. She reigned for a year before vacating the Women's World Championship last year after WrestleMania 40.

Mami had a few title shots in 2024 before regaining it on RAW's debut on Netflix. The strange part was dropping it to IYO SKY two months later. Having yet another title swap for the sake of a swap will only diminish the championship.

Ad

It feels like Ripley may be headed for a complete heel turn, so losing at The Show of Shows only to re-emerge as her darkest self feels like the right move. A short hiatus after an emotional loss will build anticipation for her eventual return.

#5. AJ Styles has unfinished business with Karrion Kross

AJ Styles against Karrion Kross on RAW [Image Credit: wwe.com]

The Phenomenal One will face part-time star Logan Paul in Las Vegas. The Maverick only shows up for big shows, and few are as big as WrestleMania. The feud only had a few weeks of build-up and only has bragging rights on the line.

Ad

Styles is one of the most selfless performers, so he'll likely put over the social media star at WrestleMania 41. His latest WWE contract is up after the huge PLE, so he could take some time off.

It doesn't feel like he's retiring, otherwise, there would have been much more fanfare. Having a side feud with Karrion Kross also means there's more story to tell between the two. Regardless, Styles could take a short break.

Ad

#4. Cody Rhodes has been WWE's quarterback

Ad

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will battle over the undisputed WWE title. Whichever star loses may take a month or so off. Rhodes has been the face of WWE for the last year since he won the title from Roman Reigns.

He may be due for a small hiatus, which is why the title change to Cena could occur at WrestleMania 41.

If the American Nightmare gets cheated out of the title due to someone like The Rock interfering, he can go away for some time before returning for a rematch.

Ad

#3. Seth Rollins disappears after a big loss

Ad

Seth Rollins has been the epitome of a full-time performer, delivering every week. Both of his WrestleMania 41 opponents are part-timers, but The Visionary's usage could cause him to disappear after the match.

When rumors of the triple threat were discussed, it felt like Rollins was involved to eat the pin to protect both Roman and CM Punk.

Rollins has also been wrestling at a high rate for most of his career, so his body might need a break after WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. Charlotte Flair and titles

Charlotte Flair has made a career of disappearing after big losses and then re-emerging for more title shots. This happened against Ronda Rousey and Asuka over the last few years.

After she missed all of 2024 and won the Royal Rumble this year, it may not be different this time. Should The Queen fall to Tiffany Stratton in their title match, Flair may take a few months off before returning for another program later in the summer.

Ad

#1. Will Roman Reigns have another similar hiatus like after WrestleMania 40?

Just like Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns has made a habit of disappearing for months on end. If he doesn't win at WrestleMania 41, expect him to take his patented time off, as he usually does when he’s not involved in booking plans.

The Head of the Table's last big singles match was against Solo Sikoa at RAW's debut on Netflix, but he'll be main-eventing WrestleMania yet again.

If he somehow loses on Night One, the easiest way for him to recover is to write him off programming following the defeat. He could then triumphantly re-emerge for a big-money match/program for SummerSlam, like last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More