AJ Styles to leave WWE after WrestleMania 41 due to contract expiry and sign with AEW? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is aiming for an Intercontinental title win this year. The Phenomenal One is currently involved in a feud with Bron Breakker, and the two could face off at WrestleMania 41 for the IC title.

However, what's more important is Styles' current contract, which is rumored to expire in early 2025. Even though he returned at Royal Rumble 2025, it has been reported that he hasn't signed a new contract. There has been buzz that the legend could part ways with the Stamford-based promotion before his contract expires and move to AEW.

However, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, the 47-year-old star can re-sign with the company. During Fightful's post-RAW show, Sapp noted that there's a strong chance of Styles re-signing but mentioned that he doesn't know the former WWE Champion's motivations or priorities. Sapp also noted that people in the convention and merchandising scene had inquired about Styles' availability following his contract expiration.

Several former WWE talents, such as Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Adam Copeland (Edge), Ricochet, Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, and MVP, have moved to AEW after leaving WWE. There are speculations that Styles might consider doing the same. Since he is not currently in the WWE Championship picture, Styles can think about his future with the company.

AJ Styles can dethrone Bron Breakker as IC Champion at WWE WrestleMania 41

Bron Breakker has held the IC title since October 2024, after winning it back from Jey Uso. The former NXT Champion has been an unstoppable force on the red brand, and there appears to be no challenger for his title.

However, he might fall short of a victory against AJ Styles, who is also a legend in the ring. In terms of in-ring skills, The Phenomenal One is ahead of Breakker, so he can dethrone him at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, the contest could become a Triple Threat match, as Dominik Mysterio could also claim his spot for the title.

Dominik fell victim to a brutal spear from Breakker last week on RAW, a move that was initially meant for AJ Styles. The soul-crushing spear left Dom motionless on the ground, and to exact revenge on both of them, he can ask RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to include him in the match at WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen how The Lone Wolf will combat Dominik and Breakker.

