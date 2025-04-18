6 WWE stars who could interfere in Jacob Fatu's match at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu and LA Knight's United States Championship match at WrestleMania 41 will be influenced by more than just the two competitors vying for the title. Several other stars have been involved with both men this year.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga are aligned with Fatu and continue to wreak havoc alongside The Samoan Werewolf. Sikoa even stepped aside to support Fatu in his quest to bring gold back to his family.

While Knight and Fatu will compete for the US title, some other big names could influence the outcome. The next six WWE stars might interfere in their match at WrestleMania 41.

#6. Tonga Loa & #5. Bronson Reed - Injured allies could return at WrestleMania 41

A few people related to the Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu angle have been sidelined due to injuries. Both Tama Tonga’s brother, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed have missed time because of these injuries. WarGames was as brutal as advertised.

If either performer is nearing a return, they could insert themselves into the match. It’s what they do when they emerge that will set things going forward.

Reed is a physical match for Fatu, so he could turn on his former ally, while Tonga Loa might assist him in winning the title.

#4. Hikuleo could finally make a WWE debut

Hikuleo, the youngest brother of Tonga and Loa, has reportedly signed with WWE, yet his debut has been held off for months. He left New Japan Pro-Wrestling last summer but hasn't been involved in ongoing angles.

With so much at stake at WrestleMania 41, Solo Sikoa could form a new group to try to take over SmackDown once again. The first group was successful to a degree but ultimately fell to the Original Bloodline.

Solo could try to add as many monsters as he can, as another son of Haku might be more loyal to his brothers. Hikuleo could announce his arrival by essentially attacking Fatu and taking his place next to Sikoa.

#3. Braun Strowman could seek revenge on The Samoan Werewolf

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu cause a lot of damage when they cross paths. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match to secure a title shot against LA Knight at WrestleMania 41. Strowman almost made it to his feet by the 10 count, but ultimately lost the match.

Since he has been a secondary player in the entire feud, The Monster of all Monsters could show up to attack his rival. This possibility increases if Solo Sikoa and his minions come out to interfere.

Strowman might storm the ring and pop the crowd to support his ally if the numbers game takes over.

#2. Tama Tonga & #1. Solo Sikoa will be looming

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga won't let WrestleMania 41 go by without making an appearance. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

If he isn’t booked for WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa will most certainly influence the United States title match between Jacob Fatu and LA Knight.

Solo wasn’t able to win the title but has claimed he wants to bring gold back to his family. Sikoa could intervene at some point in the match to help one of his most loyal followers.

Tama Tonga would likely flank his leader to help secure the United States Championship victory. If Solo does face Randy Orton, The Viper may also come out to even the odds.

