6 WWE Stars John Cena Paid Tribute To At Crown Jewel: Perth

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 11, 2025 18:00 GMT
John Cena defeated AJ Styles! (Credits: WWE.Com)
John Cena defeated AJ Styles! (Photo credits: WWE.com)

The former Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, faced AJ Styles in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2025. The bout was, as expected, a back-and-forth affair with both icons pushing limits to put on a five-star classic showdown.

Ad

During the match-up, the Leader of Cenation used the finishing maneuvers of his multiple opponents, who contributed to his Hall of Fame-worthy career before clinching a win over Styles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this article, we will look at the names whom John Cena paid tribute to at the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event:

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

#6. Bray Wyatt

Wyatt and Cena have had classic matches during the course of their careers, with the most notable being in 2014 and 2020. The last time the Last Real Champion and Bray shared the ring was at WWE WrestleMania 36 in a "Firefly Fun House bout."

The leader of the Wyatt Family tragically passed away in 2023, and Cena paid a tribute to Wyatt during his bout against AJ Styles tonight. The Cenation Leader used Bray's signature Sister Abigail, and fans immediately turned their phone torches, which even made the GOAT emotional.

Ad

#5. The Miz

In 2011, The A-Lister and John Cena had an intense rivalry, which even led to their WrestleMania 27 title match. The two even crossed paths a few years later in a Mixed Tag Team contest at The Show of Shows in Orlando, where John teamed with Nikki Bella and Miz teamed up with his wife, Maryse.

Tonight, at Crown Jewel, the Last Real Champion used The Miz's signature "Skull Crushing Finale" on the Phenomenal One. The A-Lister recently made it known that he wants to be part of Cena's Farewell Tour.

Ad

#4. Former WWE star Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the best superstars the Stamford-based promotion has ever had; he has had rivalries with top stars of the company.

Cena and Jericho have played vital roles in each other's careers. They crossed paths and engaged in heated rivalries in the early 2000s, helping each other grow as megastars.

Y2J is currently signed to WWE's rival promotion, AEW. The Leader of Cenation paid tribute to Chris by putting the Walls of Jericho on Styles. Interestingly, The Ocho also has a storied history with The Phenomenal One and was the latter's first rivalry in WWE.

Ad

#3. Randy Orton

The Apex Predator and John Cena have been Joker and Batman of each other's professional wrestling, given their extended history in the Stamford-based promotion.

John paid a homage to one of his greatest WWE rivals, The Viper, by connecting an RKO on AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth. Cena also delivered Orton's iconic mid rope DDT before setting Styles for an RKO. Not only that, The Never Seem 17 also tried to hit a punt kick to finish the job at the premium live event.

Ad

#2. Rusev

The Bulgarian Brute and Cena had a memorable rivalry on Monday Night RAW with the United States Title on the line; the feud even led to a WrestleMania match between them.

Remembering his iconic matches with Rusev, the Last Real Champion put Styles in an Accolade choke.

#1. The Undertaker

Moreover, John also used Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver, sending a respectful homage to The Undertaker.

The Deadman and the Chain Gang Soldier share a long history, having crossed paths multiple times during their iconic careers. The Hall of Famer was also one of the stars who welcomed Cena following his debut match against Kurt Angle in 2002.

After tonight's match at Crown Jewel, John is left with only four dates on his retirement tour. All eyes are now on the WWE's creative team to see how they will book him on these occasions and against whom. Only time will tell.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications