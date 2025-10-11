6 WWE Stars John Cena Paid Tribute To At Crown Jewel: Perth

The former Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, faced AJ Styles in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2025. The bout was, as expected, a back-and-forth affair with both icons pushing limits to put on a five-star classic showdown.During the match-up, the Leader of Cenation used the finishing maneuvers of his multiple opponents, who contributed to his Hall of Fame-worthy career before clinching a win over Styles.In this article, we will look at the names whom John Cena paid tribute to at the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event:#6. Bray WyattWyatt and Cena have had classic matches during the course of their careers, with the most notable being in 2014 and 2020. The last time the Last Real Champion and Bray shared the ring was at WWE WrestleMania 36 in a &quot;Firefly Fun House bout.&quot;The leader of the Wyatt Family tragically passed away in 2023, and Cena paid a tribute to Wyatt during his bout against AJ Styles tonight. The Cenation Leader used Bray's signature Sister Abigail, and fans immediately turned their phone torches, which even made the GOAT emotional.#5. The MizIn 2011, The A-Lister and John Cena had an intense rivalry, which even led to their WrestleMania 27 title match. The two even crossed paths a few years later in a Mixed Tag Team contest at The Show of Shows in Orlando, where John teamed with Nikki Bella and Miz teamed up with his wife, Maryse.Tonight, at Crown Jewel, the Last Real Champion used The Miz's signature &quot;Skull Crushing Finale&quot; on the Phenomenal One. The A-Lister recently made it known that he wants to be part of Cena's Farewell Tour.#4. Former WWE star Chris JerichoChris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the best superstars the Stamford-based promotion has ever had; he has had rivalries with top stars of the company.Cena and Jericho have played vital roles in each other's careers. They crossed paths and engaged in heated rivalries in the early 2000s, helping each other grow as megastars. Y2J is currently signed to WWE's rival promotion, AEW. The Leader of Cenation paid tribute to Chris by putting the Walls of Jericho on Styles. Interestingly, The Ocho also has a storied history with The Phenomenal One and was the latter's first rivalry in WWE.#3. Randy OrtonThe Apex Predator and John Cena have been Joker and Batman of each other's professional wrestling, given their extended history in the Stamford-based promotion.John paid a homage to one of his greatest WWE rivals, The Viper, by connecting an RKO on AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth. Cena also delivered Orton's iconic mid rope DDT before setting Styles for an RKO. Not only that, The Never Seem 17 also tried to hit a punt kick to finish the job at the premium live event.#2. RusevThe Bulgarian Brute and Cena had a memorable rivalry on Monday Night RAW with the United States Title on the line; the feud even led to a WrestleMania match between them.Remembering his iconic matches with Rusev, the Last Real Champion put Styles in an Accolade choke.#1. The UndertakerMoreover, John also used Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver, sending a respectful homage to The Undertaker.The Deadman and the Chain Gang Soldier share a long history, having crossed paths multiple times during their iconic careers. The Hall of Famer was also one of the stars who welcomed Cena following his debut match against Kurt Angle in 2002.After tonight's match at Crown Jewel, John is left with only four dates on his retirement tour. All eyes are now on the WWE's creative team to see how they will book him on these occasions and against whom. Only time will tell.