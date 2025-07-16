6 WWE stars Triple H has given up on before SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, and the match card is shaping up for an incredible premium live event. Several massive names are set to make an appearance on the show, with some matches already confirmed to raise the hype for the WWE Universe.

While the build to SummerSlam has been incredible, there are some superstars whom Triple H has seemingly completely given up on ahead of the premium live event. While the show is expected to make all the right headlines, it might end up ruining the momentum of some big names on the roster.

Let’s check out a few names Triple H has completely given up on ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer.

#6. Nikki Cross

While The Wyatt Sicks have been doing incredibly well since their move to Friday nights and also clinched a massive WWE Tag Team title victory on SmackDown, things haven’t been quite exciting for Nikki Cross as an individual.

Fans expected the star to shine, especially if Alexa Bliss also made her way into the faction, as speculations suggested. However, The Goddess is engaged in a completely different feud lately, leaving Cross behind just as a supporter to her fellow members of The Wyatt Sicks.

#5. & #4. Asuka and Kairi Sane (Kabuki Warriors)

Asuka made her return to WWE during the Queen of the Ring Tournament and has garnered a lot of attention among fans since her return. The Empress of Tomorrow reunited with Kairi Sane and competed in the Fatal Four-Way tag team match for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at Evolution 2025.

Though the match ended in The Judgment Day’s favour, fans were disappointed to see The Kabuki Warriors take a massive loss when IYO SKY had been doing brilliantly on the other hand. The three were previously together in a faction called Damage CTRL. A potential big rivalry for the duo could be the best way to bring them back into the spotlight.

#3. Karrion Kross

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross has been playing mind games backstage, getting into the headspace of some of the biggest names on RAW today. The star recently faced Sami Zayn at Night of Champions, but ended up with a massive loss. However, the rivalry between the two men didn’t end there.

Kross unleashed an attack on Kross on RAW after the premium live event, to send a message to the former Intercontinental Champion. While the feud could continue, Zayn was written off following the massive assault from Bron Breakker, leaving Kross without a feud. While fans have been cheering for the latter, Triple H has seemingly given up on him yet again.

#2. LA Knight

The Megastar has been giving his best week in and week out to deliver some of the best performances he can, which the WWE Universe witnessed at Saturday Night’s Main Event. After an incredible performance from both LA Knight and Seth Rollins, the former ended up with a victory.

However, Knight was reportedly never slated to win. Seth Rollins got injured mid-match and felt that he couldn’t continue, going forward, which led to The Visionary getting pinned by Knight. While Knight won the match, he seemingly has nothing planned for SummerSlam, and doesn’t have any feud going on as well.

#1. Former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley

One of the greatest women stars to ever step inside the squared circle, Bayley has been on top since her return following SummerSlam. While the star has been engaged in the massive Women’s Intercontinental Title feud, she isn’t the main focus in the storyline.

Bayley needs a title victory to get her popularity as well as her recognition back where it was. However, following her loss to Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW this week, it doesn’t seem like she may be in a match at SummerSlam.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

