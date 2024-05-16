Which WWE star will have the unfortunate honor of being the first target of Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt 6? WWE has utilized the same QR code strategy it did with Bray Wyatt to build up to Howdy's eventual re-emergence.

Most of the messages within the convoluted rabbit hunt mention being forgotten, lost, discarded, or disregarded. Those words are usually used by heel performers, so Uncle Howdy's targets might be those stars perceived as heroes.

Many current performers fit that description, so Uncle Howdy and his group could target one of the next six WWE stars when they debut.

#6. Sami Zayn has stood up to bullies

Sami Zayn has stood up to Superstars and factions that have tried to impose their will on others. He did so against Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, and also with the Judgment Day.

The Wyatt 6 seems like it may target the supposed 'heroes' of WWE, and few are as beloved as Sami Zayn. The current Intercontinental Champion rushed back into the ring to save Otis from more insults from Chad Gable on the latest RAW.

Uncle Howdy could target Zayn to make a statement. Bringing up Zayn's history could also be the subject of an opening attack. Going for Damian Priest at the moment doesn't seem like the move since he's a heel.

#5. Braun Strowman and #4. Randy Orton have ties to the Wyatt Family

Braun Strowman has a complicated relationship with Bray Wyatt's legacy.

Braun Strowman debuted as the black sheep of the Wyatt Family back in 2015. He terrorized stars until the group disbanded and everyone went their separate ways.

The Monster of All Monsters then embarked on a quest where he won several championships. Randy Orton also briefly joined the group but it was short-lived due to only being a program for WrestleMania.

The Viper also won the WWE Championship from Wyatt, so Howdy could target Orton for his past transgressions against The Eater of Worlds.

#3. Bobby Lashley was supposed to be Bray Wyatt's opponent at WrestleMania 39

Before he disappeared from TV screens, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy gave a warning to both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Wyatt wanted to face the winner at WrestleMania 39 but never got the chance.

Uncle Howdy could revisit the last feud he was supposed to be involved in by attacking Lashley and the Street Profits. The Pride has four members, and the Wyatt 6 will have more members.

It would be faction warfare for the debuting group to wrap up unfinished business with Bobby Lashley.

#2. LA Knight was the final opponent of Bray Wyatt's career

LA Knight should have eyes in the back of his head.

One easy star for Uncle Howdy to target would be LA Knight. Knight is one of the most popular stars in the company but has an interesting connection the other stars do not - he was Bray Wyatt's final opponent.

Uncle Howdy attacked The Megastar during the feud and in the Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023. They have crossed paths before but Knight has risen in both ranks and popularity since their last encounter.

The new faction could make a big statement by attacking one of the crowd's favorite stars. It could hold Knight over until he is finally booked to win a title in WWE.

#1. Cody Rhodes is the new face of WWE

Everyone will be gunning for the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

This could be a possible feud, depending on plans for Cody Rhodes and Uncle Howdy. Rhodes is the new face of the company after beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

He's the poster boy for the New Era in WWE, and attacking him would make a huge statement for anyone. If bookers want the new group to make a big splash, attacking The American Nightmare would make the biggest wave possible.

Rhodes is already a marked man as champion, so a sneak attack from a debuting faction would certainly catch him off-guard. It would also establish the group as top-level villains.