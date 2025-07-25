6 WWE stars who will disappear after SummerSlam this year

Among the fallout of major WWE PLEs like SummerSlam and WrestleMania is that certain stars disappear from screens for various reasons.Officials can write certain performers out of angles through a vicious match or by a brutal attack on programming after the event.WrestleMania often sets the stage for some top stars to take time off. Roman Reigns does this every year, as did Brock Lesnar when he was a part-time champion.If a big name loses a title, like Cody Rhodes did this year, they can also take time off to heal nagging injuries or to pursue outside projects. The next six WWE stars will likely disappear after SummerSlam for varying reasons.#6. Logan Paul's limited scheduleLogan Paul has made a WWE career out of his part-time status. He'll show up a few times a year for bigger events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.He teamed with John Cena on the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Since he isn't a champion and didn't compete in this year's Money in the Bank, the next big spot for a match is SummerSlam.The Maverick will team with Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton and musician Jelly Roll. Paul and McIntyre should win because they are both wrestlers. With Jelly Roll wrestling, however, it feels like Triple H may book him to win.That would be a bad look for Paul and The Scottish Warrior, so the former US Champ could take time off from the ring following SummerSlam.#5. Sami Zayn gets attacked all the time View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile his returns are fewer than those of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn seems to disappear a few times a year because of brutal attacks.Part of it is because of his refusal to back down from tyrants, even to his own detriment. He fell to Karrion Kross in their latest match on RAW, and is nursing a rib injury (in storyline).It feels like the two rivals will compete one more time, and possibly at SummerSlam with a big stipulation. Kross winning a brutal bout could be used to write Zayn out of storylines following the two-night event.#4. Nikki Bella returned to the ring in the 2025 Royal RumbleNikki Bella returned to the ring to presumably start a program with Liv Morgan. Morgan's unfortunate injury put those plans on hold, leaving the former Divas Champion in limbo.She competed in the Evolution Battle Royal, but was eliminated by Lash Legend. She's likely teaming with Stephanie Vaquer and possibly another partner at SummerSlam against Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice.With Vaquer having the next shot at the Women's World title at Clash in Paris, Bella isn't likely to compete in France. For that reason, she'll probably win in New Jersey only to take a hiatus after the event.#3. Cody Rhodes took time off after WrestleManiaIf Cody cannot win the Undisputed WWE title back from John Cena, he'll likely take a brief hiatus after The Biggest Party of the Summer.Along with Roman Reigns, he landed a role in the new Street Fighter movie as Guile. Filming starts at the end of August, meaning he'll need time off after SummerSlam to fulfill his obligations.If not, he could still take a few weeks off following the two-night event if something massive happens in his title match with Cena.#2. Karrion Kross doesn't give up easilyKarrion Kross's WWE status has been a hot topic lately. He went from barely being featured to receiving a groundswell of crowd support. That has coincided with his feud against Zayn, including their latest showdown on RAW.Kross won after blasting Zayn with a weapon behind the referee's back. If Kross has quietly re-signed with WWE, he may be featured at SummerSlam.If he hasn't agreed to a new deal, however, he may be making the final appearance of his WWE career.His contract reportedly expires in August. He and Zayn could have a Loser Leaves WWE match to write him off TV if he hasn't agreed to terms on a new deal.#1. Roman Reigns returned for a big SummerSlam matchOne star who is highly likely to disappear after SummerSlam is Roman Reigns. His last five years have been a case of showing up for a big show and then going away for a few months until the next big PLE.It's happened so much that it's a line his enemies regularly use in promos. Like most top faces, he ignores it or laughs it off instead of acknowledging it.If something big happens in his tag team match with Jey Uso, it would be an easy way to write him off yet again until the build for the next big event.A few Tsunamis and spears at SummerSlam or on RAW the following night would do the trick, especially since he missed the last three months after a spear and a stomp in April.